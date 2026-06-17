ETV Bharat / international

G7 Summit: PM Modi, UAE Prez Al Nahyan Discuss West Asia Situation, Stress Dialogue, Diplomacy

Evian-Les-Bains: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday discussed the West Asia situation and underscored the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and respect for international law to ensure "enduring peace, security and stability" in the region.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains in eastern France. In a post on X, Modi described his meeting with the UAE President as "very good" and said they discussed bilateral ties across sectors and ways to further energise the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Had a very good meeting with my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We discussed India-UAE ties across sectors and ways to further energise our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the prime minister said.

Modi also expressed gratitude to the UAE government and its president for the "care and concern" for the Indian community living in the UAE.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that the two reviewed measures to "deepen bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on peace, security and stability in the West Asia region."

In a statement, the MEA said that during the meeting, Modi underscored the importance of "dialogue, diplomacy and respect for international law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in advancing enduring peace, security and stability in the West Asia region."

The two sides also called for "continued free, safe, and unimpeded navigation, trade and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz". The meeting came two days after President Donald Trump announced that the US and Iran have finalised a deal to end their 107-day war, which triggered a global energy crisis.

During the conflict, Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway used to ferry one-fifth of the global oil supplies. Trump, in his announcement, said the deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the US naval blockade on Iranian ports. However, in a subsequent post, he said the Strait of Hormuz will open on Friday after the official signing of the agreement.