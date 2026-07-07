PM Modi To Meet Indonesian Prez Today, Says Talks To Provide Greater Momentum To Partnership
Upon his arrival at the hotel, the Prime Minister witnessed cultural presentations, including the Ramayana and Bharatanatyam.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 7:57 AM IST
Jakarta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday, aimed at providing greater momentum to the comprehensive strategic partnership across various sectors.
The Prime Minister made the remarks in a social media post soon after he arrived in Indonesia on Monday, aimed at further strengthening India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.
PM Modi was received at the airport by Indonesian President Subianto. In addition, four ministers were also present to receive the Prime Minister, who was accorded a traditional ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour.
"Landed in Jakarta. I'm touched by President Prabowo Subianto's gesture of welcoming me at the airport," Modi said in a social media post. Fighter jets from the Indonesian Air Force accompanied PM Modi’s plane from the time it entered the country's airspace. This is PM Modi's first bilateral visit to Indonesia since the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.
Tiba di Jakarta. Saya sangat tersentuh oleh kehangatan Presiden Prabowo Subianto yang telah menyambut saya langsung di bandara.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2026
Pada tahun 2018, kami meningkatkan hubungan kedua negara menjadi Kemitraan Strategis Komprehensif, yang telah membawa banyak manfaat bagi masyarakat… pic.twitter.com/aWRYl0RzJf
"In 2018, we elevated our relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has benefitted our people," Modi said. During this visit, President "Subianto and I will hold discussions aimed at providing greater momentum to this partnership across various sectors," he said.
"President Prabowo and I will visit the Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta. This will ensure closer cultural linkages between our nations. While in Indonesia, I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community," he added.
The centuries-old temple, located approximately 17 kilometres northeast of Yogyakarta city, is considered Indonesia's largest Hindu temple. Upon his arrival at the hotel, the Prime Minister witnessed cultural presentations, including the Ramayana and Bharatanatyam.
Touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Jakarta. Their affection and deep commitment to India's progress are truly inspiring. Our diaspora continues to strengthen India's bonds with the world through its achievements across diverse fields. pic.twitter.com/Rw8HorlnqX— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2026
"Touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Jakarta. Their affection and deep commitment to India's progress are truly inspiring. Our diaspora continues to strengthen India's bonds with the world through its achievements across diverse fields," Modi said. Modi witnessed a captivating performance of Wayang Kulit, Indonesia’s treasured shadow puppetry tradition, bringing the timeless story of the Ramayana to life.
"It was a moving reminder of how our shared civilisational heritage has travelled across seas and generations, taking on beautiful local expressions while preserving its eternal values. My compliments to the team, which is known as Ganesh, for the performance," he said.
In Jakarta, I was delighted to witness a graceful Bharatanatyam performance by the Samanvaya Group. It is gladdening to see these cherished traditions being preserved and presented with such dedication and excellence. pic.twitter.com/2xkHCYRZKD— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2026
Modi said he was delighted to witness a graceful Bharatanatyam performance by the Samanvaya Group. "It is gladdening to see these cherished traditions being preserved and presented with such dedication and excellence," he added.
"The performance of 'Homage to the Triple Gem', by the artistes of the Vihara Dharma Ratna Group, was exceptional. It reflected the timeless teachings of Lord Buddha and the profound values embodied in the Triple Gem. It is heartening to see the rich Buddhist heritage being preserved and celebrated with such passion by the people of Indonesia," he added.
Ahead of his departure from Delhi, Modi said his visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision as well as "our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific."
MAHASAGAR, or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions, is India's vision of security and growth for all regions. Modi's visit comes after President Prabowo's state visit to India as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January 2025. "India and Indonesia share strong civilisational and people-to-people ties, and my visit will further deepen all aspects of our multifaceted partnership," he said.
From Indonesia, Modi will travel to Melbourne at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The final leg of the tour will take him to Auckland at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. (With PTI Inputs)
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