ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi To Meet Indonesian Prez Today, Says Talks To Provide Greater Momentum To Partnership

In this image posted on July 6, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed on his arrival, in Jakarta, Indonesia. ( PTI )

Jakarta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday, aimed at providing greater momentum to the comprehensive strategic partnership across various sectors.

The Prime Minister made the remarks in a social media post soon after he arrived in Indonesia on Monday, aimed at further strengthening India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi was received at the airport by Indonesian President Subianto. In addition, four ministers were also present to receive the Prime Minister, who was accorded a traditional ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour.

"Landed in Jakarta. I'm touched by President Prabowo Subianto's gesture of welcoming me at the airport," Modi said in a social media post. Fighter jets from the Indonesian Air Force accompanied PM Modi’s plane from the time it entered the country's airspace. This is PM Modi's first bilateral visit to Indonesia since the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

"In 2018, we elevated our relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has benefitted our people," Modi said. During this visit, President "Subianto and I will hold discussions aimed at providing greater momentum to this partnership across various sectors," he said.

"President Prabowo and I will visit the Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta. This will ensure closer cultural linkages between our nations. While in Indonesia, I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community," he added.

The centuries-old temple, located approximately 17 kilometres northeast of Yogyakarta city, is considered Indonesia's largest Hindu temple. Upon his arrival at the hotel, the Prime Minister witnessed cultural presentations, including the Ramayana and Bharatanatyam.