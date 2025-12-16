ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi To Meet Ethiopian Prime Minister Today During Second Leg Of Three-Nation Tour

Addis Ababa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali during the second leg of his three-nation tour, as he undertakes a State Visit to Ethiopia from Tuesday.

The visit is being held at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and marks PM Modi’s first-ever visit to Ethiopia, underscoring the growing strategic importance of India–Ethiopia relations. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold comprehensive discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali covering all aspects of bilateral ties, including political engagement, development cooperation, trade, investment, and people-to-people relations.

As partners in the Global South, both leaders are expected to reaffirm their shared commitment to strengthening friendship and expanding cooperation for mutual benefit. Ahead of the visit, Addis Ababa has been decked up with welcome hoardings, posters, and Indian flags, reflecting the warm reception awaiting the Indian Prime Minister. The city is witnessing heightened enthusiasm as Ethiopia prepares to host the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 2011.