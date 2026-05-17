ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Lands In Sweden; To Hold Talks On Bilateral Trade, Technology, Defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson upon his arrival in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Sunday, May 17, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Sweden on Sunday, where he will hold talks on a range of issues including trade, technology, defence and some other key sectors. The prime minister’s aircraft was escorted by Swedish Air Force jets while landing in Gothenburg. He was given a warm welcome at the airport by his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, which highlights the importance of the visit.

In his two-day visit to Sweden, Modi will hold talks with Kristersson, focusing on bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade, which reached USD 7.75 billion in 2025.

The two sides are set to focus on boosting bilateral ties in areas of green transition, AI, emerging technologies, startups, resilient supply chains, defence, space, climate action and people-to-people ties. Modi had earlier visited Sweden in 2018 for the first-ever India-Nordic Summit.