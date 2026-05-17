PM Modi Lands In Sweden; To Hold Talks On Bilateral Trade, Technology, Defence
PM Modi in his two-day visit, will hold talks with Kristersson, focusing on bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST|
Updated : May 17, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Sweden on Sunday, where he will hold talks on a range of issues including trade, technology, defence and some other key sectors. The prime minister’s aircraft was escorted by Swedish Air Force jets while landing in Gothenburg. He was given a warm welcome at the airport by his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, which highlights the importance of the visit.
In his two-day visit to Sweden, Modi will hold talks with Kristersson, focusing on bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade, which reached USD 7.75 billion in 2025.
The two sides are set to focus on boosting bilateral ties in areas of green transition, AI, emerging technologies, startups, resilient supply chains, defence, space, climate action and people-to-people ties. Modi had earlier visited Sweden in 2018 for the first-ever India-Nordic Summit.
"The two prime ministers will also address the European Round Table for Industry, a leading pan-European business leaders forum, along with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
This is the second leg of Modi’s four-nation Europe tour. He has already visited the Netherlands, where he inked 17 agreements to boost cooperation in defence, critical minerals and other key sectors. Later this week, he will also visit Norway and Italy.
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