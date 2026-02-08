ETV Bharat / international

India And Malaysia Share A Special Relationship: PM Modi After Talks With Malaysian PM Ibrahim

In this image received on Feb. 8, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is received by his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim during a ceremonial welcome on his official two-day visit, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ( PTI )

Kuala Lumpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that both countries share a special relationship after the delegation-level talks with his Malaysian counterpart PM Ibrahimon Sunday. The two sides inked several agreements that will provide for cooperation in several key sectors, including semiconductors, following delegation-level talks.

At a joint press statement, PM Modi said, "In the field of security, India and Malaysia will strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing & maritime security."

Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to a grand red-carpet reception, with Ibrahim receiving him at the airport, signalling a new momentum in the bilateral relations. Ahead of the talks, Modi received a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour at Perdana Putra this morning.

The Prime Minister shared glimpses from the ceremonial welcome accorded to him, highlighting the deepening bilateral ties between India and Malaysia.

Sharing the moment on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Glimpses from the ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya. India and Malaysia continue to deepen a partnership rooted in trust, friendship and shared aspirations."