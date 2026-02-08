India And Malaysia Share A Special Relationship: PM Modi After Talks With Malaysian PM Ibrahim
The two sides are expected to ink several agreements that will provide for cooperation in several key sectors, including semiconductors.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 8:55 AM IST
Kuala Lumpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that both countries share a special relationship after the delegation-level talks with his Malaysian counterpart PM Ibrahimon Sunday. The two sides inked several agreements that will provide for cooperation in several key sectors, including semiconductors, following delegation-level talks.
At a joint press statement, PM Modi said, "In the field of security, India and Malaysia will strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing & maritime security."
Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to a grand red-carpet reception, with Ibrahim receiving him at the airport, signalling a new momentum in the bilateral relations. Ahead of the talks, Modi received a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour at Perdana Putra this morning.
The Prime Minister shared glimpses from the ceremonial welcome accorded to him, highlighting the deepening bilateral ties between India and Malaysia.
Sharing the moment on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Glimpses from the ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya. India and Malaysia continue to deepen a partnership rooted in trust, friendship and shared aspirations."
"India shares close bonds with Malaysia anchored in civilisational, historical and people-to-people ties," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
In his departure statement on Saturday, the prime minister signalled that the visit would focus on a major push for deeper defence cooperation and robust economic engagement. "The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and to further enhancing our comprehensive strategic partnership," Modi said.
"We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains," he said. India and Malaysia elevated their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in August, 2024.
