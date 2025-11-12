ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Meets Bhutan's Fourth King, Participates In Global Peace Prayer Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kalachakra Empowerment in Thimphu with Bhutan's fourth and former King, Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

PM Modi met Bhutan's fourth and former King, Jigme Singye Wangchuck during his visit to Bhutan on Wednesday.
PM Modi met Bhutan's fourth and former King, Jigme Singye Wangchuck during his visit to Bhutan on Wednesday.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 12, 2025 at 10:57 AM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Bhutan's fourth and former King, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, in Thimphu during his two-day visit to the Himalayan nation.

Both leaders discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a wonderful meeting with His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo. Appreciated his extensive efforts over the years towards further cementing India-Bhutan ties. Discussed cooperation in energy, trade, technology and connectivity. Lauded the progress in the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project, which aligns with our Act East Policy."

The Prime Minister later jointly inaugurated the Kalachakra Empowerment ceremony. The Kalachakra, one of Tibetan Buddhism's most sacred and elaborate rituals, is being observed as a three-day empowerment ceremony, conferring blessings and authorisations for advanced meditative practices aimed at achieving enlightenment.

The Global Peace Prayer Festival is a landmark spiritual gathering bringing together Buddhist leaders, practitioners, and peace advocates from around the world. The prayers were presided over by the Chief Abbot of Bhutan, Je Khenpo. Earlier on Tuesday, Bhutan's King condoled the tragic loss of lives in the explosion in Delhi on November 10, and offered prayers for the swift recovery of those injured.

Along with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, PM Modi also inaugurated the Punatsangchhu-II Hydropower Project and called it an "enduring symbol" of the friendship between New Delhi and Thimpu.

"Fuelling development, deepening friendship and driving sustainability! Energy cooperation remains a key pillar of the India-Bhutan partnership. Today, we inaugurated the Punatsangchhu-II Hydropower Project. This is an enduring symbol of friendship between our countries," he stated in another post on X.

PM Modi also announced the decision to establish an immigration checkpoint in Hatisar, located across from Gelephu in Bhutan, to facilitate connectivity and streamline cross-border movement.

Enhancing Bhutan's development cooperation, a line of credit of Rs 4,000 crore was also extended to the country, along with three MoUs being exchanged. Bhutan's Global Peace Prayer Festival stands as a historic occasion of unity, devotion, and collective healing, offering a powerful message of compassion, faith, and hope in an increasingly divided world.

The following Memoranda of Understanding between the two countries were signed during PM Modi's visit:

  • MoU between the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB), and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India (GoI), on Cooperation in the field of Renewable Energy.
  • MoU between the Ministry of Health, RGoB, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GoI, on Cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine.
  • MoU between The PEMA Secretariat and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, GoI on Building Institutional Linkages.

