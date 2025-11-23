ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Meets Several World Leaders On Margins Of G20 In Johannesburg

n this image released on Nov. 22, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with world leaders during a group photograph at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa. ( PTI )

By PTI 3 Min Read

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met British counterpart Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Brazilian President Lula da Silva and several other world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here and discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests. “It was wonderful meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Johannesburg. This year has brought new energy to the India–UK partnership and we will keep driving it forward across many domains,” Modi said in a post on X. Modi said he had a “great exchange of views” with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and added that the two countries will continue to work together “to diversify bilateral cooperation”. He said he was “delighted” to meet President Macron, with whom he “had an engaging exchange on different issues. India–France ties remain a force for global good!” Modi said in another post on X. The prime minister had a “wonderful meeting” with Korean leader Lee Jae-myung, which was their second meeting this year. Modi said the meeting was “indicative of the strong momentum in our Special Strategic Partnership. We exchanged perspectives to further deepen our economic and investment linkages”. After his meeting with the Brazilian president, Modi said, “India and Brazil will continue to work closely to boost trade and cultural linkages for the benefit of our people.”