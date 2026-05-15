ETV Bharat / international

'The Way UAE Has Been Targeted Is Unacceptable': PM Modi Assures Support To Prez Al Nahyan Amid West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condemned the attacks on UAE during talks with its President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying the manner in which the country has been targeted is unacceptable. The PM has also assured to extend all possible support to bring peace to UAE.

Addressing Nahyan as 'brother', PM Modi said, "For the last few days I had been speaking to you over phone but I was extremely eager to meet you personally. Today, after meeting you, I am extremely happy. As I have told you before, we strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE. The way the UAE has been targeted is not acceptable in any form. Brother, in these difficult circumstances, the patience, courage, and resolve you have shown are highly commendable."

The UAE, which hosts a prominent US military base, has been at the receiving end of Iranian strikes during the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.

The Modi-Al Nahyan meeting took place shortly after PM Modi landed in the Gulf nation in the first leg of his five-nation tour that also includes four European countries.

PM Modi said UAE is his second home, a sentiment which is a huge capital of his life.

Expressing his gratitude for ensuring safety of the Indian nationals living in the region, PM Modi said, "I congratulate you for the move taken under your leadership for national unity, security and regional integrity. We thank you, the government and the royal family from the core of our hearts for taking care of the Indians living here".

PM Modi stressed on solving West Asia crisis through "dialogue and diplomacy" saying, "Brother, the war in West Asia has affected the entire world. For solving the problems, dialogue and diplomacy are important. Making the Strait of Hormuz free open and safe is our utmost priority. Abiding by the international laws is important. India stands shoulder to shoulder with UAE and will remain to do so in the future".