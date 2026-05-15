'The Way UAE Has Been Targeted Is Unacceptable': PM Modi Assures Support To Prez Al Nahyan Amid West Asia Crisis
Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi as he started the first leg of his five-nation tour.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condemned the attacks on UAE during talks with its President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying the manner in which the country has been targeted is unacceptable. The PM has also assured to extend all possible support to bring peace to UAE.
Addressing Nahyan as 'brother', PM Modi said, "For the last few days I had been speaking to you over phone but I was extremely eager to meet you personally. Today, after meeting you, I am extremely happy. As I have told you before, we strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE. The way the UAE has been targeted is not acceptable in any form. Brother, in these difficult circumstances, the patience, courage, and resolve you have shown are highly commendable."
Sharing my remarks during meeting with my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. @MohamedBinZayed https://t.co/j1hoGlPDib— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2026
The UAE, which hosts a prominent US military base, has been at the receiving end of Iranian strikes during the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.
The Modi-Al Nahyan meeting took place shortly after PM Modi landed in the Gulf nation in the first leg of his five-nation tour that also includes four European countries.
PM Modi said UAE is his second home, a sentiment which is a huge capital of his life.
Expressing his gratitude for ensuring safety of the Indian nationals living in the region, PM Modi said, "I congratulate you for the move taken under your leadership for national unity, security and regional integrity. We thank you, the government and the royal family from the core of our hearts for taking care of the Indians living here".
PM Modi stressed on solving West Asia crisis through "dialogue and diplomacy" saying, "Brother, the war in West Asia has affected the entire world. For solving the problems, dialogue and diplomacy are important. Making the Strait of Hormuz free open and safe is our utmost priority. Abiding by the international laws is important. India stands shoulder to shoulder with UAE and will remain to do so in the future".
The two leaders exchanged their views on bilateral issues, particularly in energy cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. Also, major agreements were inked across defence, energy, infrastructure and banking sectors.
Earlier on Friday, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi as he started the first leg of his five-nation tour. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received PM Modi on arrival, reflecting the deep bonds of friendship shared between the two countries.
"I thank my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for the special gesture of receiving me at Abu Dhabi airport," Modi said on social media.
India and the UAE have signed an Agreement on Framework for the Strategic Defence Partnership, further strengthening bilateral strategic and security cooperation. The two countries also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Petroleum Reserves and an agreement on supplies of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), boosting cooperation in the energy sector.
In the maritime sector, both sides signed an MoU on setting up a Ship Repair Cluster at Vadinar. In a major investment announcement, investments worth USD 5 billion were announced in Indian infrastructure as well as in RBL Bank and Samman Capital.
PM Modi on Friday emplaned for Abu Dhabi as part of his five-nation tour from May 15-20, covering the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.
After the UAE, PM Modi will travel to the Netherlands from May 15-17, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The visit is expected to focus on sectors such as semiconductors, green hydrogen, innovation, defence and water management.
The Prime Minister will then visit Sweden on May 17-18 and hold bilateral talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The two leaders are also expected to jointly address the European Round Table for Industry along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
In Norway, PM Modi will participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 19 and hold bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The summit will also see participation from leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden
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