ETV Bharat / international

'India Essential Part Of Future For Middle East', Says Israeli President Herzog; PM Modi Invites Him To India

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Israeli President Isaac Herzog during his two-day state visit and invited him to visit India. He also thanked President Herzog for his respect for India and clarity of thought.

The two leaders discussed ways to improve collaborations in sectors of education, innovation, technology and connectivity.

Inviting Israeli President to India, PM Modi said he should not restrict his trip to Delhi alone, but visit some other areas in the country. "People of India are eager to welcome you," he said.

Stressing on the bilateral cooperation in several sectors, PM Modi said the India-Israel relationship can be strong and useful for global good.

"Be it science, innovation, or educational institutions, you have great expertise in many areas, especially water and agriculture. India has adopted many Israeli best practices in agriculture with encouraging outcomes and continues to implement Israeli models".