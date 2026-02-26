'India Essential Part Of Future For Middle East', Says Israeli President Herzog; PM Modi Invites Him To India
PM Modi and Israeli President Herzog discussed ways to strengthen bilateral collaborations in education, innovation, technology and connectivity.
Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Israeli President Isaac Herzog during his two-day state visit and invited him to visit India. He also thanked President Herzog for his respect for India and clarity of thought.
The two leaders discussed ways to improve collaborations in sectors of education, innovation, technology and connectivity.
Inviting Israeli President to India, PM Modi said he should not restrict his trip to Delhi alone, but visit some other areas in the country. "People of India are eager to welcome you," he said.
Stressing on the bilateral cooperation in several sectors, PM Modi said the India-Israel relationship can be strong and useful for global good.
"Be it science, innovation, or educational institutions, you have great expertise in many areas, especially water and agriculture. India has adopted many Israeli best practices in agriculture with encouraging outcomes and continues to implement Israeli models".
Fully agree with you, President Herzog.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2026
It was a delight to meet you and discuss diverse aspects of the India-Israel friendship. There is immense scope in futuristic areas such as technology, innovation, StartUps and more.
My gratitude to you for supporting the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke… https://t.co/jBrmzWdkmw
Taking to his X handle, PM Modi expressed his delight in meeting President Herzog. He said that they discussed "diverse aspects of the India-Israel friendship" and there is "immense scope in futuristic areas such as technology, innovation, StartUps and more".
Addressing the meeting, Israeli President Herzog said, "With expression of compassion and alliance with Israel and its story, I believe India is an essential part of a great future for the Middle East and Israel can be an essential part of the great future of India....India's economic growth is attracting the whole world. This is fantastic."
Highlighting possibilities of academic collaborations, the Israeli President said, "I encourage young Indian students to come to study in Israel and the Israeli students to study in India. This connectivity between Israel and India can transform the entire geostrategic situation towards the advantage of the Global South, linking it to the US and the Southeast Asia through the Eastern Hemisphere".
"We see young Indian talent across the globe, students in colleges, universities, and research centres, who are driving innovation. With changes in the geostrategic situation, including the possibilities for learning around the world, Indian and Israeli universities have a golden opportunity to share the knowhow and shape the future of our young generation," President Herzog added.
He concluded by acknowledging that India leads the world in multiple fields and expressed enthusiasm for PM Modi's visit.
