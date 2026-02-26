ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi, Israeli PM Netanyahu To Sign Key MoUs Today; India Eyes Iron Dome And Iron Beam Technologies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travel in the same car to the exhibition of technologies and innovations, in Jerusalem on Wednesday. ( @narendramodi X/ANI Photo )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu are scheduled to visit Yad Vashem together on Thursday before holding an expanded bilateral meeting at the King David Hotel. The discussions are expected to focus on a comprehensive review of the India-Israel Strategic Partnership, with emphasis on strengthening collaboration in defence, science and technology, trade, and people-to-people exchanges. The two leaders will also exchange views on pressing regional and global developments. Several MoUs spanning economic, security and diplomatic domains are set to be signed during the visit, aimed at further enhancing cooperation between the two countries. Following the signing ceremony, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu will deliver joint statements to the media outlining the outcomes of their talks. India is currently moving towards finalising what is being described as a landmark strategic partnership with Israel to acquire Iron Dome technology.