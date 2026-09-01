ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Interacts With Chinese President Xi Jinping At SCO Summit In Bishkek

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges a handshake with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Official Reception for Heads of States and Heads of Governments at the SCO Summit, in Tianjin on Aug 31, 2025. ( ANI )

Bishkek: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and interacted while walking together as they arrived to participate in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek on Tuesday. The two leaders were seen having a conversation after they posed for a group photograph with other leaders.

They then walked side by side and shook hands as both proceeded towards the event venue. PM Modi and President Xi last met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin in August 2025.

Earlier, PM Modi arrived at the Summit venue in Bishkek, where he received a warm welcome. The SCO comprises 10 member states - Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It has two observer states - Azerbaijan and Armenia and 15 dialogue partners -Azerbaijan, Armenia, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Laos, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Sri Lanka.