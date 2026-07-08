ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi, Indonesian Prez Subianto Visit 'majestic' Prambanan Temple

In this image posted on July 8, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during a helicopter journey to the Prambanan Temple, in Indonesia. ( PTI )

Jakarta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday visited the centuries-old Prambanan Temple, the largest Hindu temple complex in the Southeast Asian nation. India and Indonesia, a day ago, exchanged a Letter of Intent to start a project on the conservation and restoration of the temple complex with assistance from India. Modi arrived in Jakarta on Monday on the first leg of his three-nation tour, which will also cover Australia and New Zealand. Prime Minister Modi and President Subianto visited the heritage site and inaugurated the Prambanan Temple restoration project in Yogyakarta. "On the way to the Prambanan Temple from Yogyakarta with President Prabowo Subianto," PM Modi posted on X ahead of their visit and shared a photo of the two leaders holding hands warmly in an aircraft. "The majestic Prambanan Temple!" the post said. Situated on the island of Java, the Prambanan Temple Complex stands as the largest Hindu temple site in Indonesia and the second-largest across Southeast Asia, behind Cambodia's Angkor Wat.