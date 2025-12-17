ETV Bharat / international

'The Great Honour Nishan Of Ethiopia': PM Modi First World Leader To Be Conferred With Ethiopia's Highest Award

In this image received on Dec. 16, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali during a meeting at the National Palace, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday conferred with Ethiopia's highest award 'The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia' by his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali, during a special ceremony hosted at Addis International Convention Centre. He is the first global head of state/head of government to receive this award. Ethiopia honoured PM Modi for his exceptional contribution towards strengthening India-Ethiopia partnership and his visionary leadership as a global statesman, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement in New Delhi. After the recognition, PM Modi said the honour belongs to all Indians who helped shape and strengthen the India-Ethiopia partnership. In fact, he dedicated the award to all those Indians and Ethiopians who have "nurtured the bilateral ties for ages" and conveyed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the 1.4 billion Indians for being bestowed with this honour. "I'm honoured to be conferred with the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia'. I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India," Modi posted on X. Ethiopia's top honour marks the 28th top foreign State award bestowed on PM Modi.