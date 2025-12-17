'The Great Honour Nishan Of Ethiopia': PM Modi First World Leader To Be Conferred With Ethiopia's Highest Award
Ethiopia honoured PM Narendra Modi with 'The Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia', the country's highest civilian award, recognising his contribution to strengthening India-Ethiopia ties.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 6:55 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday conferred with Ethiopia's highest award 'The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia' by his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali, during a special ceremony hosted at Addis International Convention Centre. He is the first global head of state/head of government to receive this award.
Ethiopia honoured PM Modi for his exceptional contribution towards strengthening India-Ethiopia partnership and his visionary leadership as a global statesman, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement in New Delhi.
Ethiopia Confers Its Highest Award!— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) December 16, 2025
The Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia, the country’s highest civilian award, has been conferred on @narendramodi, making him the first global leader to receive this distinction.#PMModiInEthiopia pic.twitter.com/JRcBKuL582
After the recognition, PM Modi said the honour belongs to all Indians who helped shape and strengthen the India-Ethiopia partnership. In fact, he dedicated the award to all those Indians and Ethiopians who have "nurtured the bilateral ties for ages" and conveyed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the 1.4 billion Indians for being bestowed with this honour.
"I'm honoured to be conferred with the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia'. I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India," Modi posted on X.
Ethiopia's top honour marks the 28th top foreign State award bestowed on PM Modi.
Global Recognition Reflects India’s Progress!— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) December 16, 2025
The international honours received by PM @narendramodi reflect India’s steady progress and growing influence. With Ethiopia’s highest civilian award conferred, the total now stands at 28 top civilian honours, and the journey… pic.twitter.com/ir3MYFC1pO
Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi noted that it was an honour for him to accept the award from one of most ancient civilisations of the world, and he did so with a deep sense of humility and gratitude, the statement said.
"...I also express heartfelt gratitude to my friend PM Abiy Ahmed Ali. Last month, when we met during the G20 Summit in South Africa, with great love and right, you had urged me to visit Ethiopia. How could I have turned down this invitation from my friend, my brother? So, at the first chance, I decided to come to Ethiopia," Modi said after receiving the award.
I’m honoured to be conferred with the ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia.’ I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India. https://t.co/qVFdWQgU9r— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2025
"We, in India, have always believed... Education is the foundation stone of any country. I am proud that in Ethiopia and India relations, the most significant contribution has been from our teachers," he said, adding, "Together with Ethiopia, we are committed to furthering such partnerships which can bring forth a solution to evolving global challenges and build new opportunities."
Prime Minister Modi also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Abiy and the people of Ethiopia for this honour. He further extended appreciation for the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy and his initiatives to promote national unity, sustainability, and inclusive development.
Underlining the salience of knowledge for nation building, Prime Minister Modi stated that it was a privilege for Indian teachers for over a century now to contribute towards Ethiopia’s progress and development, the MEA statement read.
The conferment of the award marks a milestone in the close partnership between India and Ethiopia and in furthering the positive agenda of the Global South, it added.
Also Read: