PM Modi Holds Talks With Japanese Counterpart Discusses Ways To Boost Trade Ties

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here and discussed bilateral cooperation in areas like innovation, defence and talent mobility.

“Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan. We discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in areas such as innovation, defence, talent mobility and more,” PM Modi posted on social media.

The two leaders also discussed ways to enhance trade ties. “We are also looking to enhance trade ties between our nations. A strong India-Japan partnership is vital for a better planet,” Modi added.

According to a press statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders reaffirmed the importance of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which is based on "civilizational connect, shared values, mutual goodwill and commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific".

The leaders also underscored their commitment to deepening the India-Japan partnership for regional and global peace, prosperity and stability, it said.