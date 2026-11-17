ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Highlights India-Philippines Ties, Receives Biography Of Manila's Longest-Serving Mayor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presented with a copy of the book 'Bombay: A True-Blue Filipino', a biography of former longtime Manila Mayor Ramon D Bagatsing Sr, by his son and former Ambassador of the Philippines to India Ramon S Bagatsing Jr along with family members, in Manila, Philippines. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the enduring cultural and people-to-people ties between India and the Philippines after receiving a biography of Ramon D Bagatsing Sr, Manila's longest-serving mayor and one of the city's most prominent public figures.

The book, titled Bombay: A True-Blue Filipino , was presented to PM Modi in Manila on Monday by Bagatsing's son, Ramon S Bagatsing Jr, former Ambassador of the Philippines to India, along with members of his family.

"A book and a deep-rooted cultural linkage," PM Modi wrote in a social media post on Tuesday, describing the biography as a reminder of the longstanding connections between the two countries.

"His extraordinary journey is also a wonderful reminder of the enduring human connections between India and the Philippines," he said.

Recalling Bagatsing's life and achievements, the Prime Minister said his journey reflected courage, dedication and extensive public service. Bagatsing's father belonged to Punjab, and he rose from humble beginnings despite facing several hardships, including those during the Second World War, to become one of Manila's most distinguished public figures.

"Ramon D. Bagatsing's life is one of courage, dedication and extensive public service," Modi said.

A politician and military hero, Bagatsing served as Manila's 17th mayor from 1971 to 1986, making him the city's longest-serving mayor. He died in 2006.