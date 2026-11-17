PM Modi Highlights India-Philippines Ties, Receives Biography Of Manila's Longest-Serving Mayor
India's engagement with Southeast Asia has expanded through development projects, educational opportunities, connectivity and cooperation across several emerging sectors.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the enduring cultural and people-to-people ties between India and the Philippines after receiving a biography of Ramon D Bagatsing Sr, Manila's longest-serving mayor and one of the city's most prominent public figures.
The book, titled Bombay: A True-Blue Filipino, was presented to PM Modi in Manila on Monday by Bagatsing's son, Ramon S Bagatsing Jr, former Ambassador of the Philippines to India, along with members of his family.
"A book and a deep-rooted cultural linkage," PM Modi wrote in a social media post on Tuesday, describing the biography as a reminder of the longstanding connections between the two countries.
"His extraordinary journey is also a wonderful reminder of the enduring human connections between India and the Philippines," he said.
A book and a deep-rooted cultural linkage. In Manila yesterday, I was presented with a copy of the book ‘Bombay: A True-Blue Filipino.’ This book is a biography of Mr. Ramon D. Bagatsing Sr., Manila’s longtime Mayor. It was presented by his son, former Ambassador of the Philippines to India, Mr. Ramon S. Bagatsing Jr. and members of his family. Mr. Ramon D. Bagatsing’s life is one of courage, dedication and extensive public service. His father belonged to Punjab. From humble beginnings, he overcame various hardships, including those of the Second World War, to emerge as one of Manila’s most distinguished public figures. His extraordinary journey is also a wonderful reminder of the enduring human connections between India and the Philippines.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2026
Recalling Bagatsing's life and achievements, the Prime Minister said his journey reflected courage, dedication and extensive public service. Bagatsing's father belonged to Punjab, and he rose from humble beginnings despite facing several hardships, including those during the Second World War, to become one of Manila's most distinguished public figures.
"Ramon D. Bagatsing's life is one of courage, dedication and extensive public service," Modi said.
A politician and military hero, Bagatsing served as Manila's 17th mayor from 1971 to 1986, making him the city's longest-serving mayor. He died in 2006.
Bombay: A True-Blue Filipino is a biography of Bagatsing written by Nick Joaquin, the Philippines' National Artist for Literature. Milflores Publishing republished the book in August 2026.
Bagatsing was born to a Punjabi immigrant father and a Filipino mother. The title also reflects the historical use of the term "Bombay" in the Philippines to refer to people of Indian origin.
PM Modi Highlights Expanding India-ASEAN Partnership
During the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, Modi also highlighted how India's Act East Policy had given fresh momentum to ties with Southeast Asia. He said cooperation had expanded beyond shared culture and heritage to digital technology, defence and space.
Since 2014, India has undertaken more than 100 initiatives to strengthen people-to-people ties, launched nearly 250 Quick Impact Projects and provided over 10,000 skill-development scholarships. He also called for greater regional cooperation, peace and stability, noting that India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population.
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