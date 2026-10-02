ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Has 'Good Ideas' For Settlement Of Ukraine Conflict: Putin

Moscow : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "very good ideas" on a mutual settlement of the Ukraine conflict and raises the issue at "every meeting", Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Putin made the remarks on Thursday at the annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, according to state-run TASS news agency.

“As for Prime Minister Modi’s position on ending wars, I can say that he is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good, even friendly relations, including at the personal level, constantly raises the issue and asks questions about ending the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said.

The Russian leader said Modi "brings up these matters at every meeting we have and takes a keen interest in them". "He has very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions," Putin added.

Ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi last month, Putin and Modi held talks, during which the Russian leader briefed Modi on the overall situation regarding the Ukraine war, which began in February 2022, and ongoing peace initiatives.