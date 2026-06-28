ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Hails India-Seychelles Ties As 'Steady, Strong And Long-Lasting'

In this image posted on June 27, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie and others during the handing-over ceremony of a fast petrol vessel with cars and ambulances at the Coast Guard Base, in Victoria, Seychelles. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the India-Seychelles friendship as "steady, strong and long-lasting" and said the two countries would "together win the race" as he addressed a state dinner hosted by the archipelagic nation's President Patrick Herminie.

Modi arrived in Seychelles earlier in the day on a three-day official visit, during which he will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour and hold talks with President Herminie.

“The friendship between India and Seychelles has progressed steadily, strongly, and long-lasting, and together we will win the race,” Modi said at the state dinner, according to a statement by Seychelles' Office of the President.

Addressing the dinner, President Herminie affirmed the enduring bond between the two nations. "India has been a steadfast friend to Seychelles, a sentiment warmly reciprocated by our people and our vibrant Indian diaspora," he said.

The dinner was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Seychelles Speaker of the National Assembly Azarel Ernesta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora Barry Faure, among others, the statement said.

"Seychelles and India have maintained close and mutually beneficial relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1976, with India remaining a committed development partner across sectors including infrastructure, defence, health, and maritime security," it added.

Earlier, Modi handed over a 'Made in India' fast patrol vessel to the Seychelles' coast guard, reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to strengthening the nation’s maritime security capabilities.

"The transfer of the Fast Patrol Vessel Lespwar to the Seychelles Coast Guard marks another important milestone in the growing India-Seychelles partnership in defence and maritime security," Modi posted on X.

He further said, "It is also the latest in a series of capability-building initiatives that reflect India's steadfast commitment to supporting the security priorities of Seychelles." Upon arrival at the Seychelles International Airport, Modi was given a grand welcome by Herminie and a high-level delegation.

The prime minister also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour. “Seychelles is a valued maritime partner and a close friend in the Indian Ocean. Looking forward to a productive visit aimed at further strengthening our longstanding ties and enhancing cooperation for the benefit of the people of our nations,” Modi posted on X after landing.