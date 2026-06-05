ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Good Friend, India And US Will Get To Trade Deal: Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands, at The White House in Washington on Feb 14, 2025. ( ANI )

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a good friend and expressed confidence that the United States and India would reach a trade agreement.

“We will get to a deal because I like your prime minister a lot. He is a good friend of mine. We get along great, and we are gonna make a deal,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Thursday.

Responding to a question on the trade deal being negotiated between the two countries, Trump said India had taken advantage of US policies for years and charged tremendous tariffs.

“They charged tremendous amounts of tariffs to our companies, and we didn't charge them anything,” Trump said. A US delegation was in India earlier this week and concluded four days of negotiations on an interim bilateral agreement on Thursday.

India's commerce ministry said the trade talks were marked by a spirit of cooperation and pragmatism, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to concluding a mutually beneficial agreement that strengthens bilateral trade and economic ties.

Trump also referred to the case of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, arguing that high tariffs had made it difficult for the iconic American manufacturer to sell its two-wheelers in India.

“In the past, they wouldn't let Harley-Davidson sell its motorcycles. They charged a 200 per cent tariff, so Harley-Davidson was precluded. They ended up going to India and building their own plants, which is unfortunate that that happened, but it happens. It was before me,” Trump said.