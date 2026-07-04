ETV Bharat / international

'May Next 250 Years Take India-US Partnership To New Heights': PM Modi Extends '4th Of July' Wishes To Americans

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended wishes to US President Donald Trump and the people of the United States as the country marks its 250th anniversary of Independence.

He expressed optimism for ties between India and the US to grow in the future, underlining how the friendship between New Delhi and Washington is a "force for global good".

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence."

He highlighted how India and the United States share more than a strategic partnership and said that the shared belief in democracy, rule of law and the limitless potential of the peoples of the two countries makes the friendship a force for global good.

"May the next 250 years bring even greater prosperity, peace and progress for America and take the India-US partnership to new heights," PM Modi said.