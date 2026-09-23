ETV Bharat / international

Canada And India Aim To Finalise Trade Talks By G20 Ahead Of Modi's December Visit: Canadian PM Mark Carney

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a media availability on the sidelines of the the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. ( AP )

United Nations: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that trade negotiations with India are making “good progress” and that the two countries are aiming to conclude talks by the G20 summit in mid-December.

Carney also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Canada around that time, though the precise date had not been finalised. He made these remarks while responding to a question on when Prime Minister Modi will visit Canada and how close Ottawa is to concluding a free trade deal with Delhi.

"We are making good progress in our trade negotiations with India. It is an exceptionally important relationship on many, many levels, people-to-people levels, security levels, and also trade and economic,” Carney said at a press conference on Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly high-level session.