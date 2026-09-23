Canada And India Aim To Finalise Trade Talks By G20 Ahead Of Modi's December Visit: Canadian PM Mark Carney
Carney made these remarks while responding to question about when PM Modi will visit Canada and how close Ottawa is to concluding FTA with Delhi.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 9:41 AM IST
United Nations: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that trade negotiations with India are making “good progress” and that the two countries are aiming to conclude talks by the G20 summit in mid-December.
Carney also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Canada around that time, though the precise date had not been finalised. He made these remarks while responding to a question on when Prime Minister Modi will visit Canada and how close Ottawa is to concluding a free trade deal with Delhi.
Just in: PM Modi will be visiting Canada in December, Canada PM Mark Carney says— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 23, 2026
Terms India ties "exceptionally important", pointing to "good progress" on larger trade pact- CEPA.
Vdo ctsy: CPAC pic.twitter.com/JRmFyO1WXc
"We are making good progress in our trade negotiations with India. It is an exceptionally important relationship on many, many levels, people-to-people levels, security levels, and also trade and economic,” Carney said at a press conference on Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly high-level session.
He said Prime Minister Modi and he had committed at the G20 last year to “look to conclude negotiations by the G20 this year”. US President Donald Trump will host the G20 Summit on December 14–15 at the Trump National Doral Miami resort in Doral, Florida.
Carney said with the G20 Summit slated to be held in December, “I believe that India just confirmed that the Prime Minister will be visiting Canada around that time. The precise date isn't out, but I very much look forward to hosting him".
Prime Minister Modi last visited Canada to attend the G7 Summit in June 2025 at the invitation of Carney. Carney, an economist and political newcomer, took charge as Canada’s new prime minister in March 2025 following the exit of Justin Trudeau from the top office.
Bilateral trade in goods in 2024 stood at USD 8.6 billion. India exported USD 4.2 billion and imported USD 4.4 billion worth of goods. Bilateral trade in services in 2024 stood at USD 14.3 billion, with India exporting USD 2.5 billion and importing USD 11.8 billion worth of services.
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