PM Modi Conferred With Indonesia's Highest Honour 'Bintang Adipurna'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome when he arrived for talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto..
Published : July 7, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST
New Delhi: Indonesia has conferred its highest honour, the 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' medal of honour, upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the country as part of his 3-nation tour.
The Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia Medal of Honour is the highest honour in the Republic of Indonesia. This award is given to individuals who have rendered exceptional service to the unity, continuity and prosperity of Indonesia.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome when he arrived for talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
Modi arrived in Indonesia on Monday on the first leg of his three-nation tour, aimed at further strengthening India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.
"Thank you for the warm welcome at the Istana Merdeka!" Modi posted on X.
Thank you for the warm welcome at the Istana Merdeka! @prabowo pic.twitter.com/U6uLbk7aCr— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2026
Also, Prime Minister Modi signed a guest book when he met President Subianto at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the visit marks a significant step in advancing the 'India–Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'.
"Prime Minister @narendramodi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the Istana Merdeka, the Presidential Palace in Jakarta," Jaiswal said in a post on X.
Towards a stronger India-Indonesia ties!— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 7, 2026
PM @narendramodi held official talks with President @prabowo at Istana Merdeka, Jakarta.
The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership encompassing trade & investment, defence & security,… pic.twitter.com/LXYJqnP0Nk
"The visit marks a significant step in advancing the India–Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new avenues for cooperation across priority sectors while reinforcing the deep trust, shared values and enduring friendship that bind the two countries," the post said.
The prime minister said this would be his first bilateral visit since the elevation of the bilateral ties and comes after President Subianto's state visit to India as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January 2025.
Ahead of his departure from New Delhi, Modi said his visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision as well as "our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific." MAHASAGAR, or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions, is India's vision of security and growth for all regions.
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