ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Conferred With Indonesia's Highest Honour 'Bintang Adipurna'

New Delhi: Indonesia has conferred its highest honour, the 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' medal of honour, upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the country as part of his 3-nation tour.

The Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia Medal of Honour is the highest honour in the Republic of Indonesia. This award is given to individuals who have rendered exceptional service to the unity, continuity and prosperity of Indonesia.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome when he arrived for talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Modi arrived in Indonesia on Monday on the first leg of his three-nation tour, aimed at further strengthening India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.