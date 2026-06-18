ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Arrives In Paris, Says India-France Partnership Vital For Global Progress

In this image received on June 18, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi disembarks from his aircraft upon arrival, in Paris, France. ( PMO via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris and received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora, as he underscored the importance of the India-France partnership for global progress.

The prime minister arrived in Paris on Wednesday local time from the French commune of Evian-Les-Bains, where he attended the G7 Summit, to which India was invited as a guest country. Paris marks the final leg of Modi's two-nation tour to France and Slovakia.

"I arrived in Paris just a short while ago, where I was warmly welcomed by the Indian diaspora. I am proud of their efforts to bring India and France closer together," Modi said in a social media post. "The India-France partnership is essential to the progress of our planet," he said.

In Paris, Modi is scheduled to attend VivaTech 2026 alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and interact with the Indian community. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, VivaTech is Europe's premier technology and innovation event, and India will have the largest national pavilion at this year's edition, reflecting the growing potential for collaboration between the Indian and European innovation ecosystems.