ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Arrives In Kyrgyzstan To Attend SCO Summit

Prime Minister departs for Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to attend the 26th SCO Summit, following a successful visit to Uzbekistan, in Tashkent on Sunday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Kyrgyzstan, where he is scheduled to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

The prime minister was received at the airport by Kasymaliev Adylbek Aleshovich, chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.

A traditional Kyrgyz dance performance was also held at the airport to welcome the prime minister.

Modi is visiting Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of President Sadyr Zhaparov to participate in the 26th SCO Summit on August 31-September 1.

The 10-member SCO is marking 25 years of the organisation.

It was founded in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan with India and Pakistan joining as full members in 2017, followed by Iran in 2023 and Belarus in 2024.