ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Announces IIM Bangalore's First Overseas Campus In Indonesia

In this screengrab from a video posted on July 7, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto during an Indian community event, in Jakarta, Indonesia. ( PTI )

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that IIM Bangalore will establish an overseas campus in Indonesia. The bilateral agreement marks a significant milestone in India-Indonesia cooperation, with the proposed campus set to benefit learners across the ASEAN region, the institution said.

“We are going to establish a campus of India's prestigious management institute, IIM Bangalore, in Indonesia, which will greatly benefit the youth across the entire ASEAN region," Modi was quoted as saying in the institute's release.

With this announcement, made during a joint press statement with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on July 7, Prime Minister Modi unveiled a landmark new chapter in IIM Bangalore's global engagement and the growing strategic partnership between India and Indonesia, the institute said.

Speaking after bilateral talks, the Prime Minister said the two countries signed a significant agreement to strengthen technological cooperation among their youth in areas such as artificial intelligence, telecommunications and Digital Public Infrastructure, along with stronger collaboration between their startup ecosystems.

He described the initiatives as part of a "golden chapter" in India–Indonesia relations that would have a lasting impact on the 21st century, it added.

According to the institute, the proposed IIM-B campus in Indonesia represents a significant step in advancing educational collaboration between the two countries and supports a shared commitment to developing future-ready leadership talent for the region.

The campus will serve learners from Indonesia and the wider ASEAN region and is expected to strengthen academic exchange, executive education and capacity building by extending IIM Bangalore's distinctive approach to management education to international learners, it said.

The announcement builds on the recently signed MoU between IIM Bangalore and the Singhasari Special Economic Zone (SEZ), where the international campus is expected to be located.

The agreement was signed on July 6 at the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs in Jakarta in the presence of Susiwijono Moegiarso, Secretary of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs; Sandeep Chakravorty, Ambassador of India to Indonesia; Prof. U Dinesh Kumar, Director-in-charge, IIM Bangalore; KRAT David Santoso, Chief Executive Officer, SEZ Singhasari; and Prof. Jitamitra Desai, Professor and Member, Board of Governors, IIM Bangalore.