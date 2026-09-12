ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi And Xi Agree That 'Differences Should Not Become Disputes'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping on the sidelines of 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12, 2026. ( ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that "differences should not become disputes" as they sought to fortify recent efforts to improve ties amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit and discussed the whole range of issues between the two countries, from managing the border to increasing economic engagement and coordinating on certain global issues over 45 minutes.

Underlining India's position on peace along the border being important for ties, Modi emphasised that "peace and tranquillity in the border areas remains an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations."

A release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) further added that the Prime Minister "underlined the need for both sides to observe existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping on the sidelines of 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12, 2026. (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau)

The two leaders also "expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question."

Xi, who is on his first visit to India in nearly seven years, was quoted by Chinese media as saying that he wanted to "cherish" the gains made in the last two years.

He added that the two countries could learn from each other, "offer mutual support, achieve shared success and pursue common development”.

The meeting between Xi and Modi comes as the two countries have sought to build trust and push economic relations while managing tensions along the border.