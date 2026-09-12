PM Modi And Xi Agree That 'Differences Should Not Become Disputes'
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the BRICS 2026 Summit, which is being held in New Delhi.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that "differences should not become disputes" as they sought to fortify recent efforts to improve ties amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit and discussed the whole range of issues between the two countries, from managing the border to increasing economic engagement and coordinating on certain global issues over 45 minutes.
Underlining India's position on peace along the border being important for ties, Modi emphasised that "peace and tranquillity in the border areas remains an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations."
A release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) further added that the Prime Minister "underlined the need for both sides to observe existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues."
The two leaders also "expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question."
Xi, who is on his first visit to India in nearly seven years, was quoted by Chinese media as saying that he wanted to "cherish" the gains made in the last two years.
He added that the two countries could learn from each other, "offer mutual support, achieve shared success and pursue common development”.
The meeting between Xi and Modi comes as the two countries have sought to build trust and push economic relations while managing tensions along the border.
Met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Delhi BRICS Summit. We reviewed the full range of India-China relations. Also conveyed best wishes for China’s BRICS Presidency that commences next year. 在德里金砖峰会期间，会见了习近平主席。 双方全面回顾了印中关系。 同时，也向中方转达了对中国明年开始担任金砖国家主席国的良好祝愿。— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2026
But the threat of border issues flaring up continues to plague ties even as regulatory issues and visa troubles have impacted economic ties. The MEA noted that on economic and trade relations, "they underlined the need to address each other’s concerns, including structural trade imbalance and supply chain issues, and facilitation of meaningful and predictable market access."
Still, the two leaders also agreed to improve people-to-people ties.
China Southern Airlines on Saturday announced the resumption of flights on the Guangzhou-New Delhi route, which was suspended six years ago, from September 21.
Ties between India and China are complicated by a border dispute along multiple sections of their undemarcated border.
The Galwan clash in 2020 led to a breakdown in ties, with recovery starting only four years later.
Since 2024, the two countries have sought to stabilise ties amid intermittent border troubles, including a recent flare-up in Arunachal Pradesh, amid competing territorial claims.
India and China have multiple pressure points in their ties, with India wary of China's growing influence in South Asia and a growing trade deficit. China has viewed India's wide-ranging ties with the US with distrust.
Still, the conflict in Iran, which disrupted energy supply chains and the intensification of the Ukraine war, coupled with US tariffs, have set the backdrop for the push to improve relations.
The two sides last month agreed on an eight-point "outcome and consensus", which includes strengthening communication between their militaries, following the 25th round of talks between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Analysts noted that the meeting between Xi and Modi added to the recent momentum in ties even if managing the border remained a challenge.
"The road towards coming back to the negotiating table and reviving the economy and trade had, in one sense, commenced before BRICS - that may have given some more impetus, and before this there was SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation)," said Alka Acharya, the Director of the Institute of Chinese Studies. The two leaders had attended the SCO meeting.
"What is not clear is the chief bone of contention - the boundary dispute; the talks what have they achieved?" added Acharya.
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