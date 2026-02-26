ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi And PM Netanyahu Hold Talks To Solidify India-Israel Strategic Ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held wide-ranging talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, focusing on boosting bilateral ties in areas of defence and security, trade, technology and agriculture. The two sides are also expected to deliberate on the prevailing situation in the Middle East.

India and Israel are also likely to discuss the implementation of the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and cooperation under the framework of I2U2 (India-Israel-UAE-USA). Ahead of his talks with Netanyahu, PM Modi met Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Both leaders explored avenues to further enhance cooperation in education, start-ups, innovation, technology and connectivity, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on the Modi-Herzog meeting.

PM Modi landed in Israel on Wednesday on a two-day visit with an aim to impart a new momentum to the bilateral ties. It is Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during Modi's first visit to that country in July 2017.

India and Israel share a robust strategic partnership with strong cooperation across science and technology, innovation, defence and security, trade and investment, agriculture, water, and people-to-people relations.