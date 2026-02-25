ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi, Netanyahu Discuss Wide Range Of Issues Aimed At Boosting Bilateral Ties

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday held an "excellent" meeting during which they discussed a wide range of issues aimed at boosting bilateral ties and key developments in the region.

Modi, who is visiting Israel for the second time in nine years, was received by Netanyahu and his wife Sara at the airport. The Prime Minister received a red-carpet welcome and a guard of honour at the Ben Gurion International Airport. The two leaders held a private meeting at the airport after the welcoming ceremony.

"Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Expressed gratitude to him for the warm welcome earlier in the day. It is a delight to be back in Israel after 9 years," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

"We discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. Sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture, talent partnership and more offer immense scope for close collaboration. We also discussed key developments in the region," he said.