ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz Hold Bilateral Talks On Trade And Defence

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, focusing on shoring up bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, investments and defence. In the meeting, held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in this French commune, the two leaders also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Modi and Merz welcomed the understanding reached between the US and Iran to end the conflict in West Asia.

"The discussions with Federal Chancellor Merz were very fruitful. We discussed possibilities for how we can further strengthen bilateral cooperation through joint efforts in the areas of trade, investments, circular economy, defence, IT, and other fields," Modi said on social media.

"We also talked about how we can strengthen the cultural relations between our countries," he said. It is not immediately known what the discussions on defence entailed.

India is in the process of procuring six stealth submarines. German defence major ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) have been holding price negotiations with the defence ministry for the Euro 5 billion deal to supply six stealth submarines to the Indian Navy.