India, Ethiopia Natural Partners In Regional Peace, Security, Connectivity: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that, as developing countries, India and Ethiopia have a lot to learn from and offer to each other.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the award conferment ceremony in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Tuesday, December 16, 2025. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : December 17, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST

Addis Ababa: India and Ethiopia are "natural partners" in regional peace, security and connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday in his address to the Ethiopian Parliament. Modi, who arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday on his maiden bilateral visit, addressed a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament.

This was the 18th parliament in the world that Prime Minister Modi has addressed. "Ethiopia sits at a crossroads of Africa. India stands at the heart of the Indian Ocean. We are natural partners in regional peace, security and connectivity," the prime minister said.

As developing countries, India and Ethiopia have a lot to learn from and offer to each other, he said. Modi added that the two countries also share warmth in climate and in spirit.

At the conclusion of his speech, he got a standing ovation from the members of the Parliament. Modi is on a four-day, three-nation visit. He arrived here on Tuesday from Jordan and will depart for Oman from here.

