India, Ethiopia Natural Partners In Regional Peace, Security, Connectivity: PM Modi

Addis Ababa: India and Ethiopia are "natural partners" in regional peace, security and connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday in his address to the Ethiopian Parliament. Modi, who arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday on his maiden bilateral visit, addressed a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament.

This was the 18th parliament in the world that Prime Minister Modi has addressed. "Ethiopia sits at a crossroads of Africa. India stands at the heart of the Indian Ocean. We are natural partners in regional peace, security and connectivity," the prime minister said.

As developing countries, India and Ethiopia have a lot to learn from and offer to each other, he said. Modi added that the two countries also share warmth in climate and in spirit.