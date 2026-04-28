ETV Bharat / international

Pleased To Engage With Russian Leadership: Iran Foreign Minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrives to attend the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday ( AP )

New Delhi: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that he was pleased to engage with the Russian leadership "as the region is in major flux", amid uncertainty over the second round of peace talks aimed at resolving the war in West Asia.

This comes a day after Araghchi arrived at St. Petersburg in Russia and met President Vladimir Putin, who hailed the Iranian people for fighting bravely and heroically for their sovereignty. "Pleased to engage with Russia at the highest level as the region is in major flux," said the top Iranian diplomat on the social media platform X on Tuesday.

"Recent events have evidenced the depth and strength of our strategic partnership," he said, a day after meeting the Russian president, who said Moscow is ready to do its best to help bring peace to West Asia as soon as possible.

"As our relationship continues to grow, we are grateful for solidarity and welcome Russia's support for diplomacy," the Iranian Foreign Minister added. Araghchi, upon his arrival on Monday, was received by Russian officials and Iran’s ambassador to the country, Kazem Jalali.

He arrived in Russia after a whirlwind trip to Islamabad, which, according to him, was “very productive” and involved “good consultations" with Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.