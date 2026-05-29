ETV Bharat / international

Piyush Goyal Assures Industry India-US Interim Agreement Is Close: USISPF

In this image posted on May 29, 2026, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal addresses a gathering of business and industry leaders during a roundtable hosted by the Consulate General of India in collaboration with US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, in New York. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal gave assurances that the India-US interim agreement is close as he provided an “encouraging update” on bilateral trade negotiations during an interaction with eminent business leaders, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) said.

Goyal also discussed ways to further deepen India-US trade, investment and supply-chain partnerships during the closed-door roundtable interaction on Thursday. The Consulate General of India in New York, in collaboration with USISPF, hosted Goyal for the closed-door roundtable discussion, where he engaged with over 50 prominent business and industry leaders.

In a post on X, Goyal said he highlighted India's strong growth story, reform-driven business environment, and expanding opportunities for global investors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Discussed ways to further deepen India-US trade, investment, innovation, and supply-chain partnerships for shared prosperity,” he said.

USISPF said Goyal provided an “encouraging update on US-India trade negotiations, assuring the industry that an interim agreement is close."

He emphasised that “investor confidence, business stability, and a predictable regulatory environment remain top priorities for the Indian government,” USISPF said, adding that Goyal’s engagement reaffirmed India’s strong commitment to deepening the bilateral economic partnership.

A team from the US is set to visit India from June 1-4 to finalise details of the interim trade pact and take forward negotiations under the broader bilateral trade agreement on various areas such as market access, non-tariff measures, and customs facilitation.

USISPF said that as the negotiating team heads to India early next week, it “wishes both governments a productive and successful round of negotiations.” Goyal also held bilateral talks with leading industry heads. In his meeting with Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, Ted Pick, Goyal said discussions focused on “strengthening long-term investments and institutional partnerships in India, while exploring how Morgan Stanley can leverage the immense opportunities emerging across sectors in the country.”