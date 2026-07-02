ETV Bharat / international

Pilot Behind Beijing’s Small Plane Crash Into Skyscraper Suffered From Anxiety, Say Investigators

A passerby tries to take photo of the damage on the Citic Tower also known as Zun Tower in Beijing, China, Friday, June 26, 2026. ( AP )

Beijing: The pilot of the small plane that crashed into Beijing's tallest skyscraper last week had long suffered from anxiety and even discussed "ending his life" in his diaries, investigators said on Thursday. The two-seat plane crashed into the over 100-floor headquarters building of the state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group on June 26, prompting the immediate evacuation of a large number of people working there.

The pilot was killed and 13 others injured in the incident. None of the injured is in a life-threatening condition, according to an official statement. The pilot, identified only by his surname Liu, was a 66-year-old Beijing resident, according to the investigation released by the Chaoyang district government of Beijing on Thursday. The pilot was a divorcee and a freelance worker who lived alone.

He obtained a sport pilot licence in 2021 and a private pilot licence in 2024.

He took off in an Aurora SA60L, a single-engine two-seat light sport aircraft, from a general aviation airport in the eastern district of Pinggu located in Beijing’s outskirts, in the afternoon.

“Liu first carried out an accompanied flight before taking off alone. During the solo flight, he left the designated operating area and lost contact with the airport before the aircraft hit the skyscraper,” the statement said.

He had long-term insomnia and anxiety, and his diary contained repeated references to ending his life, it added.

The incident sparked security concerns as the building was located in the city’s busy business district, not far from the Great Hall of People and Zhongnanhai, the well-protected residential compound housing top leaders of China.