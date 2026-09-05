The Photos Of Hope: Missing People Families Paste Them Outside Nepali Army Camp And Keep Their Fingers Crossed
The Nepali Army has pasted a list of rescued people on one of the walls of a structure where photos of missing people are also present.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 5, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
Battar (Nuwakot): Hundreds of photographs – big and small, in colour and in black and white, actual ones and photocopies – pasted on the walls of various structures and ATM kiosks outside the Nepali Army’s Maithili Camp in Nuwakot district immediately grab the attention of passersby.
These are the pictures of men, women, and children missing in the devastating floods that swept through Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and other areas along the Trishuli River in Nepal. They give a hint of the expanse of the disaster that struck the beautiful country on the morning of August 26.
Several people could be found milling around the place where the photographs have been put up, from morning to evening. They are the relatives of the missing people, enduring immense mental agony, but simultaneously harbouring an unwavering hope that their loved ones will reunite with them soon.
Santoshi Adhikari is one of them. Her 39-year-old brother Krishna Bahadur Adhikari has been missing since the calamity struck. He was serving as a safety officer at South Korea’s Doosan group that is constructing the 216-megawatt Upper Trishuli – 1 hydroelectric project.
Showing Krishna’s photographs that she pasted on a kiosk along with her contact number, Santoshi told ETV Bharat: “He was posted at Haku Besi, which is close to the Nepal – China border. The moment I got to know about the floods, I called him, but the mobile was switched off. I kept trying the number often in the hope that it would connect. My brother was a safety officer, and must have acted quickly to shift himself and his colleagues to a safer place. I am waiting for rescue operations to progress.”
Santoshi resides in Nuwakot town, located just a few kilometres away from the army camp, and makes a couple of trips daily to check with the officials. The Maithili camp is currently serving as a key disaster relief centre. Most of the helicopter sorties for rescue operations are undertaken from here.
Similar to her is the case of Dhanjit Budha, who has come from Jumla town located in the remote Karnali province of northwestern Nepal, in search of his younger brother Kamal Singh Budha.
Kamal, 37, was engaged in concreting work inside one of the tunnels of the Trishuli-1 hydroelectric project at Haku Besi. There is no information about his whereabouts since the catastrophe struck.
“Back home, my brother’s wife and two sons are constantly crying. I felt helpless and worried there, so I came to Nuwakot and tried to reach Haku Besi. I failed because there was no way to reach there. All the roads and bridges are washed out. I am feeling more helpless now,” Dhanjit told ETV Bharat.
“The officials are saying that rescue in all the tunnels is not possible right now, but they are working towards it. Already 10 days have passed and the time factor is adding to our worries. I am just praying to God for my brother’s safety,” Dhanjit added.
Among the crowd of people is Rajesh Kumar Ram, a resident of Mir Suraiya village under Barharia police station in Siwan district of Bihar. He is looking for his 22-year-old son Suraj Kumar Ram, who had a tyre shop at a petrol pump at Betravati, downstream from Haku Besi along the Trishuli River.
“I have been living in Nepal for the past 32 years. My son was born here. I just need one consolation: that he is okay. All the officials engaged in rescue operations are saying that they are looking for him, and I am running from one place to another in search of some news for him,” Rajesh told ETV Bharat.
Meanwhile, the Nepali Army has pasted a list of rescued people on one of the walls of a structure where photos of the missing people are also present. They keep updating it, and those in search of their family members eagerly keep checking it.
Just near the place where the photographs of the missing people are posted, a shed beneath which the Nepal authorities have kept thick bunches of papers stapled together.
One bunch includes details of the deceased, another contains details, conditions and photographs of unidentified dead bodies, while yet another contains the names of the people missing in the floods. People keep arriving and rummaging through them the entire day.
“There is so much fear in my heart when I go through the lists of the deceased and unidentified dead bodies. I heave a sigh of relief when the names of my uncle and brother are not present in them. It rekindles the hope that is taking a daily beating with the passage of time,” said Ghanshyam Thapa.
Close by, women constables of the Nepal Police are maintaining separate registers in which fresh details about missing men, women, children, and foreigners could be written. The information is then provided to rescue agencies for compilation and further action.
But the worrisome aspect is that several names are still being written in all four registers, indicating that the number of missing people could swell further.
According to the figures provided by Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), there have been over 1,294 deaths till now while around 5,053, including 583 foreign nationals, are missing. Around 13,100 people have been rescued so far.
Also Read: