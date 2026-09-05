ETV Bharat / international

The Photos Of Hope: Missing People Families Paste Them Outside Nepali Army Camp And Keep Their Fingers Crossed

The photographs of people missing in the Nepal floods pasted outside the Maithili army camp in Nuwakot district. ( ETV Bharat/Dev Raj )

Battar (Nuwakot): Hundreds of photographs – big and small, in colour and in black and white, actual ones and photocopies – pasted on the walls of various structures and ATM kiosks outside the Nepali Army’s Maithili Camp in Nuwakot district immediately grab the attention of passersby.

These are the pictures of men, women, and children missing in the devastating floods that swept through Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and other areas along the Trishuli River in Nepal. They give a hint of the expanse of the disaster that struck the beautiful country on the morning of August 26.

Several people could be found milling around the place where the photographs have been put up, from morning to evening. They are the relatives of the missing people, enduring immense mental agony, but simultaneously harbouring an unwavering hope that their loved ones will reunite with them soon.

Santoshi Adhikari is one of them. Her 39-year-old brother Krishna Bahadur Adhikari has been missing since the calamity struck. He was serving as a safety officer at South Korea’s Doosan group that is constructing the 216-megawatt Upper Trishuli – 1 hydroelectric project.

Santoshi Adhikari showing the pictures of her missing brother Krishna Bahadur Adhikari, a safety officer at the Trishuli hydroelectric project at Haku Besi, close to the Nepal-Tibet border. (ETV Bharat/Dev Raj)

Showing Krishna’s photographs that she pasted on a kiosk along with her contact number, Santoshi told ETV Bharat: “He was posted at Haku Besi, which is close to the Nepal – China border. The moment I got to know about the floods, I called him, but the mobile was switched off. I kept trying the number often in the hope that it would connect. My brother was a safety officer, and must have acted quickly to shift himself and his colleagues to a safer place. I am waiting for rescue operations to progress.”

Santoshi resides in Nuwakot town, located just a few kilometres away from the army camp, and makes a couple of trips daily to check with the officials. The Maithili camp is currently serving as a key disaster relief centre. Most of the helicopter sorties for rescue operations are undertaken from here.

Similar to her is the case of Dhanjit Budha, who has come from Jumla town located in the remote Karnali province of northwestern Nepal, in search of his younger brother Kamal Singh Budha.

Dhanjit Budha, a resident of far-flung Jumla town in Karnali province of Nepal, at the Maithili army camp searching for his younger brother. (ETV Bharat/Dev Raj)

Kamal, 37, was engaged in concreting work inside one of the tunnels of the Trishuli-1 hydroelectric project at Haku Besi. There is no information about his whereabouts since the catastrophe struck.