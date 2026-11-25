ETV Bharat / international

Photo Essay: Thousands Of Homeless People In Spain's Barcelona Sleep In The Shadow Of Prosperity

Jesus Maria, from Colombia, who has been homeless for more than 10 years, sleeps on a public bench in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. ( AP )

Barcelona: In Barcelona, Spain, renowned for architecture, tourism and prosperity, some of the city's most imposing buildings are serving as shelters for people who cannot afford a roof over their heads.

One person sleeps inside a bank vestibule. Another lies beneath the monumental entrance of Foment del Treball Nacional, an institution representing Catalonia's business community.

A homeless man sleeps covered with cardboard beside his belongings outside a sporting goods store in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (AP)

Others seek refuge outside luxury fashion boutiques. Outside a hotel, people lie on makeshift beds feet away from guests nibbling at their breakfasts behind large-paned windows.

Other city residents tend to walk straight by people living on the street while avoiding eye contact — something many homeless people say makes them feel invisible and is one of the hardest parts of sleeping rough.

A woman sleeps beneath an archway in Barcelona's Gothic Quarter, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (AP)

Spain's housing crisis is a central issue in Spain's general election Sunday, with growing frustration over soaring rents and inequality. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in October to demand protections for renters after an 87-year-old woman in fragile health was evicted from her home of seven decades.

A homeless man sleeps beside ATMs at a bank branch in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. (AP)

Pilar Monterde Rosa, 67, spent her working life at the municipal slaughterhouse until she was diagnosed with a degenerative disease seven years ago. She sold her house to bank some reserves and moved into a rental unit. When the money ran out, she moved onto the streets. With her health in decline, she says she can rarely do more than walk a few meters (feet) to a cafe near the place where she sleeps.

Two homeless people sleep at the entrance to a building housing the offices of Foment del Treball Nacional, a Catalan employers' association, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (AP)

Today, the monthly 900 euros ($986) the government provides due to her disability isn't enough for a single room in a shared apartment, with rents starting at 550 euros and landlords demanding two months' rent as a deposit.

Hotel guests eat breakfast as several homeless people sleep wrapped in sheets outside Barcelona Cathedral in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (AP)

"I feel exhausted. I can't take this situation anymore. Dog excrement on the street is worth more than I am," she told The Associated Press. "I'd rather kill myself than keep living like this on the streets."