Phishing Most Damaging Form Of Cybercrime, Says INTERPOL
According to an INTERPOL report, cyber-scams have emerged, with 33 per cent of countries reporting over 10,000 cases
By PTI
Published : June 17, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
Singapore: Cyber-scams such as phishing have emerged as the most widespread and financially damaging, with 33 per cent of countries reporting over 10,000 cases, according to an INTERPOL report released on Wednesday.
Releasing its Asia and South Pacific Cyberthreat Assessment Report on Wednesday, INTERPOL revealed a dramatic increase in cybercrime across the region driven by rapid digitalisation, new technologies and increasingly organised criminal networks.
The report draws on information provided by 18 INTERPOL member countries across the Asia and South Pacific region, as well as contributions from private sector partners, operational case studies and analysis of emerging cyber threats, INTERPOL said.
The report, covering the period from January 2024 to March 2025, found that more than half of the countries surveyed reported cybercrime now accounted for 30 per cent of all crimes recorded nationally.
Neal Jetton, INTERPOL Cybercrime Director, said: “The findings in this report highlight a rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape across Asia and the South Pacific, where cybercriminals are leveraging artificial intelligence, ransomware-as-a-service models and sophisticated social engineering techniques on an industrial scale.
“As digital adoption accelerates across the region, strengthening operational cooperation, information sharing and cyber resilience remains essential to protecting communities and critical infrastructure.”
Cybercriminal activity across the region has intensified alongside unprecedented growth in internet connectivity, mobile banking, cloud computing and digital financial services. Key trends highlighted in the report include ransomware -- the region recorded over 135,000 ransomware-related attacks in 2024, affecting sectors such as real estate, manufacturing and financial services.
System intrusions accounted for approximately 80 per cent of all data breaches in 2024, with malware and ransomware present in 83 per cent and 51 per cent of cases respectively.
Between January and December 2024, more than 6.5 billion cyber threats were detected and mitigated across the Asia and South Pacific region, according to data provided by TrendAI – one of several private sector partners working with INTERPOL’s cybercrime directorate.
Law enforcement agencies across the region continue to face significant operational and technical challenges, with the survey highlighting gaps in specialised forensic tools, limited access to targeted cybercrime training and insufficient technical capacity.
The report also highlights disparities in cybersecurity maturity across the region. While some countries have comparatively advanced cybersecurity frameworks and institutional capabilities, many developing countries and small island states continue to face significant resource and capacity constraints.
Jurisdictions with fragmented enforcement structures, limited technical capabilities and weaker legislation remain particularly vulnerable to exploitation, said INTERPOL. Despite the challenges faced, most member countries surveyed reported taking proactive steps, including public awareness campaigns and upskilling of law enforcement personnel.
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