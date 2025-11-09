ETV Bharat / international

Philippines Evacuates One Million, Woman Dead As Super Typhoon Nears

This handout photo courtesy of Facebook user Allan Dela Rosa, taken and released on November 9, 2025, shows big waves crashing onto Amper Boulevard in Dipaculao, Aurora, as Super Typhoon Fung-wong approaches the Philippines. ( AFP )

Manila: More than a million people have been evacuated and at least one person killed as floodwaters rose in the Philippines on Sunday before Typhoon Fung-wong's expected landfall on the east coast. The super typhoon, which comes just days after another storm ravaged the country, will slam into Aurora province between 8:00 pm and 11:00 pm, state weather forecaster Charmagne Varilla told AFP.

With a radius spanning nearly the whole of the Philippines, Fung-wong is expected to bring wind and heavy rain to broad swathes of the archipelago nation, which last week saw more than 220 people killed by Typhoon Kalmaegi. On Sunday, one of the already storm-stricken provinces in the central Philippines recorded the first known death from Typhoon Fung-wong.

Rescuer Juniel Tagarino in Catbalogan City told AFP the body of a 64-year-old woman attempting to evacuate had been pulled from under debris and fallen trees.

"Last night, the wind was so strong and the rain was heavy ... According to her family members, she might have forgotten something and went back inside her house," Tagarino said, adding her relatives were just 50 metres (yards) away when they realised she was missing.

In Aurora, where the eye of the storm is expected to make landfall, government worker Aries Ora, 34, told AFP the rain was still light as he boarded up his home in Dipaculao town with steel sheets and wooden boards. "What really scares us is that the expected landfall is at night," he said.

"Unlike previous typhoons, we won't be able to clearly see the movement of the wind and what's happening around us." Schools and government offices have been ordered closed on Monday across the main island of Luzon, including capital Manila, where nearly 300 flights have been cancelled.

'The ground was shaking'

Earlier Sunday, Catanduanes, a small island the state weather service said could take a "direct hit", was already being lashed by wind and rain, with storm surges sending waves hurtling over streets and floodwaters rising in some areas.

"As we speak, they are feeling the impact of the typhoon, especially in Catanduanes, because the storm's eye is closest there," civil defence deputy administrator Rafaelito Alejandro said at a news briefing.