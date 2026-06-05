ETV Bharat / international

As Trade Hits $3.9 Billion, Philippines Emerges As Key Pillar Of India’s ASEAN Outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the Republic of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. during the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 05, 2025 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The growing economic engagement between India and the Philippines is increasingly emerging as an important pillar of New Delhi’s broader relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The discussions at the 14th India-Philippines Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment (JWGTI) in Manila on Friday highlight how a partnership once driven largely by diplomatic goodwill is evolving into a multifaceted economic relationship spanning trade, technology, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and digital services.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry following Friday’s meeting, both sides acknowledged the robust growth of bilateral trade between India and the Philippines, which reached $3.9 billion in 2025–26, demonstrating a strong upward trajectory.

Philippine President Marcos meets EAM Jaishankar (ANI)

“Discussions covered trends in bilateral trade and investment, identification of priority products and services, and promotional activities and cooperation across various fields,” the statement reads. “The meeting also explored potential areas of collaboration in diverse sectors such as film, energy, construction and infrastructure, ICT/IT-BPM/AI, and pharmaceuticals. Both sides agreed that deeper cooperation in these areas could deliver sustained long-term benefits, enabling each country to pursue its developmental goals more effectively while reinforcing a framework of mutual support.”

More importantly, it further stated that the meeting also discussed the early conclusion of the ASEAN–India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) Review, and the engagement for a bilateral India–Philippines Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) thereafter.

For India, deeper commercial ties with the Philippines are not merely a bilateral objective but part of a larger strategy to strengthen economic integration with Southeast Asia and reinforce its Act East Policy at a time of shifting global supply chains and intensifying competition for influence in the Indo-Pacific.

While India’s economic engagement with ASEAN has traditionally been driven by countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, the Philippines is increasingly becoming an important partner due to its rapidly growing economy, strong demand for pharmaceuticals, IT services, digital technologies and infrastructure, Strategic location in the western Pacific, and expanding role in regional supply chains.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines Theresa P. Lazaro during the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting’ in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, July 10, 2025 (IANS)

As ASEAN seeks to diversify trade and investment partnerships, India views the Philippines as a gateway to broader economic integration with Southeast Asia. Economic engagement forms a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy, which seeks to strengthen ties with ASEAN across trade, connectivity, security and people-to-people exchanges.

The Philippines is particularly important because it complements India’s efforts to expand exports to Southeast Asian markets, enhance integration into regional value chains, promote Indian investments in emerging ASEAN economies, and reduce overdependence on a limited number of markets.

Growing India-Philippines trade demonstrates how New Delhi’s Act East strategy is moving beyond traditional partners to encompass a wider range of ASEAN economies. The discussion on the review of the AITIGA is particularly significant. India and ASEAN have long acknowledged that AITIGA has not fully realised its potential because of non-tariff barriers, complex rules of origin, market access constraints, and trade imbalances.