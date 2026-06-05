As Trade Hits $3.9 Billion, Philippines Emerges As Key Pillar Of India’s ASEAN Outreach
India and the Philippines deepen trade ties, signaling New Delhi’s strategic push to strengthen economic partnerships across ASEAN amid shifting regional dynamics
Published : June 5, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The growing economic engagement between India and the Philippines is increasingly emerging as an important pillar of New Delhi’s broader relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
The discussions at the 14th India-Philippines Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment (JWGTI) in Manila on Friday highlight how a partnership once driven largely by diplomatic goodwill is evolving into a multifaceted economic relationship spanning trade, technology, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and digital services.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry following Friday’s meeting, both sides acknowledged the robust growth of bilateral trade between India and the Philippines, which reached $3.9 billion in 2025–26, demonstrating a strong upward trajectory.
“Discussions covered trends in bilateral trade and investment, identification of priority products and services, and promotional activities and cooperation across various fields,” the statement reads. “The meeting also explored potential areas of collaboration in diverse sectors such as film, energy, construction and infrastructure, ICT/IT-BPM/AI, and pharmaceuticals. Both sides agreed that deeper cooperation in these areas could deliver sustained long-term benefits, enabling each country to pursue its developmental goals more effectively while reinforcing a framework of mutual support.”
More importantly, it further stated that the meeting also discussed the early conclusion of the ASEAN–India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) Review, and the engagement for a bilateral India–Philippines Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) thereafter.
For India, deeper commercial ties with the Philippines are not merely a bilateral objective but part of a larger strategy to strengthen economic integration with Southeast Asia and reinforce its Act East Policy at a time of shifting global supply chains and intensifying competition for influence in the Indo-Pacific.
While India’s economic engagement with ASEAN has traditionally been driven by countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, the Philippines is increasingly becoming an important partner due to its rapidly growing economy, strong demand for pharmaceuticals, IT services, digital technologies and infrastructure, Strategic location in the western Pacific, and expanding role in regional supply chains.
As ASEAN seeks to diversify trade and investment partnerships, India views the Philippines as a gateway to broader economic integration with Southeast Asia. Economic engagement forms a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy, which seeks to strengthen ties with ASEAN across trade, connectivity, security and people-to-people exchanges.
The Philippines is particularly important because it complements India’s efforts to expand exports to Southeast Asian markets, enhance integration into regional value chains, promote Indian investments in emerging ASEAN economies, and reduce overdependence on a limited number of markets.
Growing India-Philippines trade demonstrates how New Delhi’s Act East strategy is moving beyond traditional partners to encompass a wider range of ASEAN economies. The discussion on the review of the AITIGA is particularly significant. India and ASEAN have long acknowledged that AITIGA has not fully realised its potential because of non-tariff barriers, complex rules of origin, market access constraints, and trade imbalances.
The Philippines’ support for the early conclusion of the AITIGA review aligns with India’s objective of creating a more balanced and efficient trade framework with ASEAN. A successful review could increase Indian exports to ASEAN markets. It can also improve market access for ASEAN products in India, enhance supply-chain resilience, and facilitate greater investment flows across the region.
One of the most important outcomes of the meeting was the discussion on pursuing a bilateral India-Philippines PTA after completion of the AITIGA review. Such an agreement could become one of India’s most significant bilateral trade initiatives in Southeast Asia.
A PTA would potentially lower tariffs on selected products and improve market access for services. It can also encourage investment flows, facilitate technology cooperation, and strengthen business-to-business partnerships. For India, a bilateral PTA with the Philippines could serve as a model for deeper engagement with individual ASEAN member countries while complementing the broader ASEAN framework.
The sectors identified during the JWGTI meeting closely align with India’s economic strengths and ASEAN’s development priorities. The focus on ICT, IT-BPM and AI reflects growing opportunities for Indian technology firms. The Philippines hosts one of the world’s largest business process outsourcing industries, making it a natural partner for India’s software industry, digital public infrastructure expertise, AI development ecosystem, and fintech innovations.
Collaboration in these sectors supports ASEAN’s digital transformation agenda while creating new markets for Indian firms. India is one of the world’s largest suppliers of affordable generic medicines. The Philippines’ healthcare expansion presents opportunities for pharmaceutical exports, healthcare investments, medical technology partnerships, and capacity-building initiatives.
Healthcare cooperation also contributes to regional health security objectives within ASEAN. ASEAN economies require substantial infrastructure investment to sustain growth. Indian companies can contribute in areas such as transport infrastructure, urban development, renewable energy projects, and smart city solutions.
According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, improving the business environment to facilitate trade was another key focus. “Discussions covered customs cooperation and facilitation, agricultural cooperation and market access for specific products, and trade settlement in national currencies,” the statement reads.
The discussion on trade settlement in national currencies reflects a broader trend across Asia toward reducing transaction costs and limiting exposure to exchange-rate volatility. For India, expanding local-currency settlement mechanisms with ASEAN partners could facilitate trade, reduce dependence on third-country currencies, increase financial resilience, and promote greater regional economic integration.
K Yhome, Fellow at the Shillong-based Asian Confluence think tank, pointed out to the fact the ASEAN is the fifth largest economy in the world. “Among the 11 ASEAN member countries (Timor Lieste is the latest member), India has good trade ties with four of them – Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia,” Yhome told ETV Bharat. “Now that trade with the Philippines has grown to $3.9 billion, it is a very positive sign for India. This will help boost India-ASEAN trade.”
He said that there is a need for India to see to it that not just one country dominates the trade basket. “For instance, Singapore is definitely at the top,” Yhome said. “However, Singapore alone will not be able to take the India-ASEAN trade volume to the targets that have been set.”
He said that, in terms of trade, the Philippines generally tended to look to the west and the Pacific countries, including the US. “Now, the rise in trade with the Philippines is a good development,” he stated. Yhome highlighted the fact that China is the largest trade partner of ASEAN. “Now, with the rise of India, the ASEAN countries will not have to be dependent on one country,” he stated.
To sum up, Friday’s India-Philippines JWGTI meeting represents more than a routine bilateral consultation. It signals the growing importance of the Philippines in India’s ASEAN strategy and highlights the increasing role of economic cooperation in shaping a broader India-ASEAN partnership that spans trade, technology, connectivity, healthcare, infrastructure and Indo-Pacific economic resilience.
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