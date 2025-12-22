ETV Bharat / international

Pets, Pedis And Peppermints: When The Diva Is A Donkey

Handler Angelina Borello and Wanda the donkey arrive at the MET Opera ahead of a presentation of "La Boheme" at the MET Opera in New York City on December 6, 2025. Traffic stops and hallways clear as the diva arrives, her attendants escorting her backstage ahead of her rendition of the role she's perfected over years of delighting audiences. Before the show she gets a routine pedicure touch-up -- her hooves tend to pick up hay and debris. Wanda is, after all, a donkey. ( AFP )

New York: Traffic stops and hallways clear as the diva arrives, her attendants escorting her backstage ahead of her rendition of the role she's perfected over years of delighting audiences. "You've got this, Wanda," one opera manager says as she heads inside. Before the show, she gets a quick pedicure touch-up -- her hooves tend to pick up hay and debris. Wanda is, after all, a donkey.

She's played roles in classic New York Metropolitan Opera productions including "La Boheme" and "The Barber of Seville" since 2022. In Act II of "La Boheme" -- Puccini's popular if heartbreaking portrayal of 19th-century Paris -- Wanda joins hundreds of performers including diners, shoppers and vendors.

Pets, Pedis And Peppermints: When The Diva Is A Donkey (AFP)

The donkey pulls the colorful cart of Parpignol, who peddles toys to children in the spectacular street market scene that also literally features a horse-drawn carriage. But Wanda and her colleague Max -- the elegant brown horse who takes the stage after the donkey exits -- are pros, calmly hitting their marks.

Their handlers don cloaks alongside the animals during the performance, while Wanda's costume includes a magenta cone hat with multi-colored gems and a frilly collar. As they wait in a holding area for their cues, Max usually naps, handler Angelina Borello told AFP during one performance. Wanda gets visits and pets from people including actor Gregory Warren, who plays Parpignol.

Wearing elaborate clown make-up, he pats his co-star lovingly. "I think it comforts them a little bit just to know who's there and who's dressed like a clown," Warren said. "She's very chill. It's a lot of fun." "It adds an energy, I think especially for the kids on the stage, to get to see a live animal in action in the middle of it all."

Confidence

Wanda debuted at the Met after her predecessor Sir Gabriel retired to Maryland, where he lives on a farm as a companion to a mare whose partner passed. When she's scheduled for several opera roles in a short period, Wanda lives at stables in the New York borough of the Bronx to minimize her time on the road.

When she has longer stretches off, she resides in upstate New York. She also has regular gigs in Palm Sunday processions in Manhattan. "She's fabulous," said Nancy Novograd, the owner of the agency All Tame Animals. Animals well-disposed to show business have similar qualities as people born to perform, Novograd said.