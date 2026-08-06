ETV Bharat / international

Petrol Bomb Attack At Shakib Al Hasan's House In B'desh Hours After He Joined Presser In Delhi With Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi/Dhaka: A petrol bomb was hurled at the ancestral residence of former Bangladesh cricket skipper and former Awami League MP Shakib Al Hasan on Wednesday night, hours after appearing virtually at a press conference alongside the country's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in India.

The incident took place at around 8:45 p.m. local time on Wednesday at Shakib Al Hasan's ancestral residence in the Keshabmor area of Magura town. The house was also vandalised. According to police and local sources, the petrol bomb was thrown at the upper portion of the iron gate on the southern side of the house.

On receiving the information, a team from Magura Sadar Police Station visited the site and inspected the situation. However, police could not immediately confirm who was responsible for the attack, according to a Dhaka Tribune report.

Magura Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Al Mamun said: "We are looking into the incident. It cannot be confirmed at this stage whether it was a petrol bomb. The actual circumstances will be known after the investigation."

The incident came shortly after Sheikh Hasina addressed a virtual press conference organised at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in New Delhi. "Torching residences : the cost of attending Awami League press conference. Neo fascism engulfs Bangladesh," the Awami League said in a statement on social media platform X.