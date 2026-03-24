ETV Bharat / international

Pete Said, ‘Let’s Do It’: Trump On Decision-Making Over Iran Attack

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was the “first one” to suggest attacking Iran when he discussed the "problem in the Middle East" with his close aides.

Speaking at the Memphis Safe Task Force Roundtable in Tennessee on Monday, Trump said he called all his aides, including Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Air Force Gen Dan Caine, to discuss the situation in Iran before making the decision.

“I called Pete, I called General Caine. I called a lot of our great people… And I said, ‘Let’s talk. We have a problem in the Middle East. We have a country, known as Iran, that for 47 years has been just a purveyor of terror, and they’re very close to having a nuclear weapon. We can keep going and get that 50,000 up to 55 and 60, there’s no end, or we can take a stop and make a little journey into the Middle East and eliminate a big problem,” Trump said.

Trump, who is facing backlash in his country over the issue, praised Hegseth for his quick response on the issue. “Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up, and you said let’s do it because you can’t let them have a nuclear weapon,” he said.