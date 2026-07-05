ETV Bharat / international

Performer Calls For Trump's Death At Funeral For Iran's Late Supreme Leader

A man carries a child holding a red Shiite religious flag outside the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque during the funeral ceremonies for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, July 4, 2026. ( AP )

Tehran: A performer at the funeral for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for the death of U.S. President Donald Trump before a crowd of hundreds of thousands of people Sunday in the capital, Tehran. Mohammad Rasouli, a poet, drew calls of “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!”

Speaking to the crowd, Rasouli asked, referring to Trump: “Why is the most bastard man in the world still alive?” That drew cheers.

A far larger crowd for the funeral than the day before attended the ceremony on Sunday. Mourners dressed in black walked to the site, carrying banners and flags honouring Khamenei and also calling for Trump's killing as he gave a speech in Washington for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.