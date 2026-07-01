ETV Bharat / international

People Power: Why Human Mobility Is Emerging As New Pillar Of India-Japan Ties

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi waves as she arrives for an official visit to India, in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Ahead of the India-Japan annual bilateral summit to be held here on Thursday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi, New Delhi and Tokyo are increasingly looking beyond defence cooperation and infrastructure projects to strengthen what diplomats describe as the most enduring pillar of the relationship — people-to-people ties.

Addressing the Japan Session in a Human Resources Mobility Forum hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs here on Wednesday, Japanese Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono said that Takaichi’s visit will provide an opportunity to advance people-to-people ties between India and Japan.

"Pleased to speak at the Japan Session of the Human Resource Mobility Forum, hosted by @MEAIndia," Ono posted on his X handle after delivering his address. "PM Takaichi’s visit will be a great opportunity to advance people-to-people exchanges, the cornerstone for strengthening our deep and strategic ties."

In a separate post on his X handle, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated: "Invigorating India-Japan collaboration in skill-based mobility. Emerging pathways for India and Japan collaborating in mobility was highlighted in the Human Resource Mobility Forum."

The focus on human resource mobility, highlighted by discussions at the Human Resource Mobility Forum in New Delhi, reflects a growing recognition that the future of the India-Japan partnership will be shaped as much by the movement of students, professionals and skilled workers as by strategic agreements and investment flows.

Meanwhile, in an article published in The Times of India ahead of her visit, Takaichi stated that cultural and people-to-people exchanges, rooted in the historical and cultural ties between Japan and India, are equally important in the bilateral relationship.

"In my hometown of Nara, Buddhist culture, which traces its origins to India, still vividly lives on," she writes. "I trust the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India next year will serve to give further impetus to such exchanges."

India and Japan share warm political relations, but historically lacked the dense societal links that underpin relationships such as Japan's ties with Southeast Asia or the US. As a result, successive governments have sought to build stronger interactions between citizens, students, professionals, researchers and businesses.

Strategic partnerships become more resilient when they are supported by social and cultural familiarity. Japanese policymakers often describe people-to-people relations as the "heart" of bilateral ties because they create constituencies in both countries that support deeper cooperation regardless of political changes.

Human resource mobility has become one of the fastest-growing areas of India-Japan cooperation because the two countries possess highly complementary demographic profiles.

Japan has one of the world's oldest populations and among the lowest birth rates. Its shrinking workforce is creating shortages across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare and nursing care, construction, information technology, hospitality and tourism, logistics and agriculture.

Labour shortages are increasingly viewed in Tokyo as a national economic and security challenge.

On the other hand, India possesses one of the world’s youngest populations and produces millions of graduates and skilled workers every year. This demographic dividend offers Japan access to a large pool of talent while providing Indian workers with high-value employment opportunities.