People Power: Why Human Mobility Is Emerging As New Pillar Of India-Japan Ties
As Japan's workforce shrinks and India's talent pool grows, human resources mobility is emerging as a strategic pillar of bilateral ties.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the India-Japan annual bilateral summit to be held here on Thursday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi, New Delhi and Tokyo are increasingly looking beyond defence cooperation and infrastructure projects to strengthen what diplomats describe as the most enduring pillar of the relationship — people-to-people ties.
Addressing the Japan Session in a Human Resources Mobility Forum hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs here on Wednesday, Japanese Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono said that Takaichi’s visit will provide an opportunity to advance people-to-people ties between India and Japan.
"Pleased to speak at the Japan Session of the Human Resource Mobility Forum, hosted by @MEAIndia," Ono posted on his X handle after delivering his address. "PM Takaichi’s visit will be a great opportunity to advance people-to-people exchanges, the cornerstone for strengthening our deep and strategic ties."
In a separate post on his X handle, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated: "Invigorating India-Japan collaboration in skill-based mobility. Emerging pathways for India and Japan collaborating in mobility was highlighted in the Human Resource Mobility Forum."
The focus on human resource mobility, highlighted by discussions at the Human Resource Mobility Forum in New Delhi, reflects a growing recognition that the future of the India-Japan partnership will be shaped as much by the movement of students, professionals and skilled workers as by strategic agreements and investment flows.
Meanwhile, in an article published in The Times of India ahead of her visit, Takaichi stated that cultural and people-to-people exchanges, rooted in the historical and cultural ties between Japan and India, are equally important in the bilateral relationship.
"In my hometown of Nara, Buddhist culture, which traces its origins to India, still vividly lives on," she writes. "I trust the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India next year will serve to give further impetus to such exchanges."
India and Japan share warm political relations, but historically lacked the dense societal links that underpin relationships such as Japan's ties with Southeast Asia or the US. As a result, successive governments have sought to build stronger interactions between citizens, students, professionals, researchers and businesses.
Strategic partnerships become more resilient when they are supported by social and cultural familiarity. Japanese policymakers often describe people-to-people relations as the "heart" of bilateral ties because they create constituencies in both countries that support deeper cooperation regardless of political changes.
Human resource mobility has become one of the fastest-growing areas of India-Japan cooperation because the two countries possess highly complementary demographic profiles.
Japan has one of the world's oldest populations and among the lowest birth rates. Its shrinking workforce is creating shortages across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare and nursing care, construction, information technology, hospitality and tourism, logistics and agriculture.
Labour shortages are increasingly viewed in Tokyo as a national economic and security challenge.
On the other hand, India possesses one of the world’s youngest populations and produces millions of graduates and skilled workers every year. This demographic dividend offers Japan access to a large pool of talent while providing Indian workers with high-value employment opportunities.
In May this year, a joint seminar was held in Tokyo to discuss workforce mobility cooperation between India and Japan.
The seminar brought together Japanese policymakers, industry leaders, academic institutions and workforce mobility stakeholders to discuss long-term cooperation in skilled workforce mobility and human resource development between India and Japan.
In her keynote address, Vandana Gurnani, Secretary in India’s Ministry of Labour and Employment, highlighted India's growing role as a trusted global workforce partner. She underlined the Government of India's commitment to building transparent, ethical and scalable international labour mobility pathways. She emphasised that India's demographic strength, robust skilling ecosystem and institutional reforms position the country as a reliable source of skilled manpower for global economies, including Japan.
She also elaborated on India's large-scale workforce preparation ecosystem, supported by higher education institutions, Industrial Training Institutes, apprenticeship systems, digital skilling platforms and career services. She highlighted India's international labour mobility framework, including the Ministry of External Affairs’ eMigrate platform, the National Career Service platform, Model Career Centres, and the broader skilling ecosystem involving the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, states and educational institutions.
The Secretary further stressed the need to strengthen Japanese language readiness, sector-specific skilling, testing infrastructure, skill mapping, occupational alignment, structured demand aggregation, ethical recruitment practices and institutional collaboration between India and Japan.
However, Japan is currently faced with an immigration paradox. Anti-foreigner sentiment in Japan is actively rising due to anxieties over cultural preservation and the visibility of foreign residents, despite the country’s severe labour shortages and shrinking population. This backlash has spurred policy tightening, shifting the national political landscape and complicating daily life for immigrants. Successive governments have pivoted toward strict immigration management.
According to K Yhome, Fellow at the Shillong-based Asian Confluence think tank, though both India and Japan have been working towards increasing people-to-people ties, challenges remain.
"While a good number of people from India have entered Japan’s healthcare and manufacturing sectors, the work cultures of India and Japan are quite different,” Yhome told ETV Bharat. "Yes, there are some success stories, but that number remains very small. So, that is a challenge that the two countries at the government level are also trying to deal with."
He said that India is also facing competition from other countries of the region like Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
"While it is good for both India and Japan to continue to encourage people-to-people ties, it's not going to be a smooth ride," Yhome said. "I think there will be loopholes. There will be challenges."
To sum up, the immigration paradox Japan is facing carries particular significance for India. Japan increasingly views India as a major source of skilled workers in sectors such as information technology, manufacturing, healthcare and elder care.
Initiatives involving Japanese language training, vocational education and mobility partnerships have become an important pillar of the bilateral relationship. However, the long-term success of these programmes will depend partly on whether Japanese society becomes more comfortable with a larger foreign presence and more effective at integrating overseas workers.