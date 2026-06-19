ETV Bharat / international

'People Of Iran The Ultimate Victors', Says Iran University Professor On US-Iran Agreement

Hyderabad: While public views on the US-Iran agreement are a source of relief, skepticism persists due to past experiences, said Seyyed Emamian, a professor at the University of Tehran.

Emamian attributed this to the mistrust surrounding US President Donald Trump and questions regarding his credibility. He alleged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is making every possible effort to derail the peace agreement and noted that the unity of the Iranian people was the key to success in the conflict which has ushered in a new era in relations between Iran and the Gulf nations.

Emamian, a professor of Public Policy at the University of Tehran, has served on various committees related to Iranian policy. In an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat special correspondent ML Narasimha Reddy, he discussed future prospects and potential consequences following the decision to conclude the conflict, which had disrupted the global economy, through a peace agreement. Let us explore further details in this exclusive interview.

ETV Bharat: The US-Iran conflict has reached its final stage. What is the peace agreement that has been reached? Who can be considered the victor in this conflict?

Emamian: Iran was deeply alarmed when it first faced a severe attack in June, 2005. The country's political and governmental systems were thrown into shock on February 28 of this year, when the US and Israel launched a massive joint offensive and assassinated Iran's Supreme Leader.

The US and Israel calculated that a successful strike—killing high-ranking leaders and creating rifts within the military—would cause Iran to collapse. They assessed that the Iranian system would be left unable to retaliate and believed the government would effectively fall. However, Iran’s political, governmental, and military systems recovered from the shock and responded far more intensely than anticipated.

Counter-attacks began within just an hour. While a retaliatory strike took ten hours to launch following the initial attack in June 2025, the counter-attack on February 28 of this year began within an hour. A new Supreme Leader was elected in less than 10 days. Iranian civil society reacted strongly to the foreign attack; the public response regarding national sovereignty and security was astonishing—something never seen before.

Just two months earlier, on January 8, Iran had faced major social issues and widespread public discontent. Yet, after the joint US-Israel strike killed the Supreme Leader, the people rallied under the Iranian flag. This took us by surprise. Large crowds gathered every evening in cities and towns across the country. In a society that was otherwise diverse and polarized, we had never seen people rally enmasse for the nation for over a hundred days.

The people stood united. The war inflicted significant damage on Iranian society. Assets were destroyed, and the political and military systems faced numerous challenges. Yet, witnessing the Iranian people stand united in resistance suggests that Iranian society effectively won this war. This is because two formidable nuclear-armed nations launched a joint attack on Iran—an event unprecedented in human history. However, Iran put up fierce resistance and defied their expectations; in that sense, too, Iran emerged victorious. Nevertheless, the damage incurred was immense.

ETV Bharat: What is the situation in Iran following the peace agreement?

Emamian: The outlook is actually optimistic. One segment of the population views it as a welcome relief from the prolonged conflict. However, a large number of people—as well as the government itself—remain deeply skeptical of any agreement with the US. This stems from the fact that, on two occasions last year, the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran even while negotiations were underway.

Consequently, there is profound mistrust. It would be highly beneficial if the negotiations proceed well and Iran's proposals are accepted; judging by leaked details, it appears that many of Iran's terms have indeed been agreed upon. However, given the history of past discussions and the implementation of agreements involving Trump, no one trusts him.

He has gained a reputation as the least trustworthy and credible president in US history. Therefore, one cannot rule out the possibility of another shock. Iran, for its part, remains committed to an agreement once it has been signed. We remain committed to the 2015 agreement. However, Trump withdrew from it in 2018.

We cannot rule out the possibility of a similar outcome happening again, sooner or later. No one is in a position to trust the promises or agreements Trump makes. Yet, there is still some measure of belief and hope, because it appears America has realized that military victory is unattainable and that waging another war would yield no benefit.

ETV Bharat: How long do you think the current peace agreement will last?

Emamian: The agreement carries risks. Beyond issues regarding Trump's credibility and trustworthiness, significant problems could arise from Israel and Netanyahu. This is because Netanyahu opposes any agreement involving Iran. Many observers argue that Netanyahu hijacked US policy on Iran by providing misinformation and misleading Trump; he persuaded Trump to attack Iran by claiming it would be easy and successful, and that the Iranian leadership was on the verge of collapse.

Although he had tried this with several previous US presidents, only Trump agreed. There is a perception now that Netanyahu will try to block the agreement's implementation. He is resorting to various blackmail tactics to prevent the deal from taking effect.

It remains to be seen how the US will respond to this. Consequently, the agreement faces significant risks and challenges, largely because Trump's credibility and trustworthiness are in question. There is a strong view that war is the only way for Netanyahu to remain in power. Recently, Netanyahu has gained a reputation in human history as a political leader who incites war, acts with brutality, and orchestrates mass slaughter.

ETV Bharat: What if Israel ignores the agreement and continues its attacks on Lebanon?

Emamian: Everyone believes that Israel is doing exactly this to make the agreement unworkable. Trump’s task was to rein in Netanyahu, ensure he did not interfere with the agreement, and tone down his aggressive stance. From what I heard, Trump did not allow Netanyahu to interfere in the negotiations regarding the deal. I did not have the opportunity to see the draft to confirm the details, but to my knowledge, the agreement clearly stipulated that Israel must withdraw from Lebanon. It was Trump's responsibility to pressure Netanyahu into effecting that withdrawal.