'People Of Iran The Ultimate Victors', Says Iran University Professor On US-Iran Agreement
Prof Seyyed Emamian said, Iranian people stood united in resistance and won the war. He interacted with Eenadu-ETV Bharat special correspondent ML Narasimha Reddy
Published : June 19, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST|
Updated : June 19, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: While public views on the US-Iran agreement are a source of relief, skepticism persists due to past experiences, said Seyyed Emamian, a professor at the University of Tehran.
Emamian attributed this to the mistrust surrounding US President Donald Trump and questions regarding his credibility. He alleged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is making every possible effort to derail the peace agreement and noted that the unity of the Iranian people was the key to success in the conflict which has ushered in a new era in relations between Iran and the Gulf nations.
Emamian, a professor of Public Policy at the University of Tehran, has served on various committees related to Iranian policy. In an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat special correspondent ML Narasimha Reddy, he discussed future prospects and potential consequences following the decision to conclude the conflict, which had disrupted the global economy, through a peace agreement. Let us explore further details in this exclusive interview.
ETV Bharat: The US-Iran conflict has reached its final stage. What is the peace agreement that has been reached? Who can be considered the victor in this conflict?
Emamian: Iran was deeply alarmed when it first faced a severe attack in June, 2005. The country's political and governmental systems were thrown into shock on February 28 of this year, when the US and Israel launched a massive joint offensive and assassinated Iran's Supreme Leader.
The US and Israel calculated that a successful strike—killing high-ranking leaders and creating rifts within the military—would cause Iran to collapse. They assessed that the Iranian system would be left unable to retaliate and believed the government would effectively fall. However, Iran’s political, governmental, and military systems recovered from the shock and responded far more intensely than anticipated.
Counter-attacks began within just an hour. While a retaliatory strike took ten hours to launch following the initial attack in June 2025, the counter-attack on February 28 of this year began within an hour. A new Supreme Leader was elected in less than 10 days. Iranian civil society reacted strongly to the foreign attack; the public response regarding national sovereignty and security was astonishing—something never seen before.
Just two months earlier, on January 8, Iran had faced major social issues and widespread public discontent. Yet, after the joint US-Israel strike killed the Supreme Leader, the people rallied under the Iranian flag. This took us by surprise. Large crowds gathered every evening in cities and towns across the country. In a society that was otherwise diverse and polarized, we had never seen people rally enmasse for the nation for over a hundred days.
The people stood united. The war inflicted significant damage on Iranian society. Assets were destroyed, and the political and military systems faced numerous challenges. Yet, witnessing the Iranian people stand united in resistance suggests that Iranian society effectively won this war. This is because two formidable nuclear-armed nations launched a joint attack on Iran—an event unprecedented in human history. However, Iran put up fierce resistance and defied their expectations; in that sense, too, Iran emerged victorious. Nevertheless, the damage incurred was immense.
ETV Bharat: What is the situation in Iran following the peace agreement?
Emamian: The outlook is actually optimistic. One segment of the population views it as a welcome relief from the prolonged conflict. However, a large number of people—as well as the government itself—remain deeply skeptical of any agreement with the US. This stems from the fact that, on two occasions last year, the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran even while negotiations were underway.
Consequently, there is profound mistrust. It would be highly beneficial if the negotiations proceed well and Iran's proposals are accepted; judging by leaked details, it appears that many of Iran's terms have indeed been agreed upon. However, given the history of past discussions and the implementation of agreements involving Trump, no one trusts him.
He has gained a reputation as the least trustworthy and credible president in US history. Therefore, one cannot rule out the possibility of another shock. Iran, for its part, remains committed to an agreement once it has been signed. We remain committed to the 2015 agreement. However, Trump withdrew from it in 2018.
We cannot rule out the possibility of a similar outcome happening again, sooner or later. No one is in a position to trust the promises or agreements Trump makes. Yet, there is still some measure of belief and hope, because it appears America has realized that military victory is unattainable and that waging another war would yield no benefit.
ETV Bharat: How long do you think the current peace agreement will last?
Emamian: The agreement carries risks. Beyond issues regarding Trump's credibility and trustworthiness, significant problems could arise from Israel and Netanyahu. This is because Netanyahu opposes any agreement involving Iran. Many observers argue that Netanyahu hijacked US policy on Iran by providing misinformation and misleading Trump; he persuaded Trump to attack Iran by claiming it would be easy and successful, and that the Iranian leadership was on the verge of collapse.
Although he had tried this with several previous US presidents, only Trump agreed. There is a perception now that Netanyahu will try to block the agreement's implementation. He is resorting to various blackmail tactics to prevent the deal from taking effect.
It remains to be seen how the US will respond to this. Consequently, the agreement faces significant risks and challenges, largely because Trump's credibility and trustworthiness are in question. There is a strong view that war is the only way for Netanyahu to remain in power. Recently, Netanyahu has gained a reputation in human history as a political leader who incites war, acts with brutality, and orchestrates mass slaughter.
ETV Bharat: What if Israel ignores the agreement and continues its attacks on Lebanon?
Emamian: Everyone believes that Israel is doing exactly this to make the agreement unworkable. Trump’s task was to rein in Netanyahu, ensure he did not interfere with the agreement, and tone down his aggressive stance. From what I heard, Trump did not allow Netanyahu to interfere in the negotiations regarding the deal. I did not have the opportunity to see the draft to confirm the details, but to my knowledge, the agreement clearly stipulated that Israel must withdraw from Lebanon. It was Trump's responsibility to pressure Netanyahu into effecting that withdrawal.
ETV Bharat: The US and its allies anticipated significant instability in Iran following the US-Israeli strike that killed Ayatollah Khamenei. What actually happened?
Emamian: In the first 10 days following the Supreme Leader's assassination, there was an atmosphere of shock. Many others were killed alongside the Supreme Leader, raising doubts about whether the system could withstand the adverse political circumstances.
Just as the Council of Experts was set to meet and elect a new Supreme Leader, the US and Israel rained bombs on the Council's building. Ultimately, however, the Council did convene and elect a new Supreme Leader, preventing a political vacuum.
I had predicted a major political upheaval, but defying all expectations, the new Supreme Leader was able to make decisions, the government continued its daily operations, and university semesters proceeded without interruption. Only undergraduate courses were conducted online. I work at a premier university in Tehran; I have just finished a class and come to speak with you. Things are proceeding as usual.
ETV Bharat: What is the economic situation in Iran?
Emamian: Iran has faced significant economic difficulties—not just due to war, but also because of decades of US sanctions. However, the war exacerbated the damage. Industries, infrastructure, and military facilities suffered extensive harm. Imports and exports came to a halt due to the blockade imposed by Trump; the blockade was the primary cause of our troubles.
Yet, Iran has learned how to survive despite such economic hardships and has managed to withstand immense pressure. If an agreement is reached on Friday and sanctions are eased, the situation will improve. However, Trump appears more concerned about the economies of the US and its partner nations than about Iran's economic situation. If sanctions are lifted in the coming 60 days, there are excellent prospects for reviving the oil industry. At present, however, one cannot say things are going well; the economy has been under severe strain over the last 100 days.
ETV Bharat: If tensions persist, can India maintain friendly relations with both the US and Iran?
Emamian: The primary challenge in India-Iran relations is not the US. Both India and Iran have learned how to sustain their ties while withstanding US pressure. It is a separate matter that India stopped purchasing oil from Iran for six years due to US sanctions. India possesses an independent foreign policy and economic resilience.
However, the main challenge lies in relations with Israel. India's ties with Israel pose significant security concerns for Iran. At the same time, India faces political and ethical dilemmas; while India and Iran share decades of history and civilizational ties, India's relationship with Israel—a nation responsible for a brutal genocide and the occupation of Palestine, resulting in the deaths of thousands of women and children—appears surprising. It is unclear how this can be justified.
ETV Bharat: During the conflict, Iran launched attacks on US allies in West Asia. What are the military, economic, and political repercussions of these attacks?
Emamian: West Asia before the conflict began—and the situation following the outbreak of hostilities—represent two vastly different realities. They realized through this war that the very US military bases—established at great cost for their own security—had actually become a source of insecurity.
These nations had believed the US would serve as a protective umbrella for their safety, but that perception has now changed. Cooperation and mutual agreements regarding regional security are being pursued with Iran, and these countries are sending delegations there. Fundamentally, West Asia has begun to seek a shift in its security approach.
ETV Bharat: How are Iran's relations with Gulf nations likely to unfold?
Emamian: Significant changes have occurred in Iran's relations with Gulf nations compared to the pre-war period. One could say a new era began after February 28. Gulf nations can be categorized into three groups. Oman and Qatar have remained neutral; despite pressure from the US and Israel, they have spoken in support of Iran.
The UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait not only provided military bases and airspace but also reacted strongly during the conflict; consequently, Iran retaliated very harshly against them. The third category is Saudi Arabia, which has maintained a somewhat moderate stance.
It did not speak out openly against Iran, though it was unable to prevent the US and Israel from using its airspace. Iran has since restored relations with Saudi Arabia, alongside Qatar and Oman. The UAE also engaged with Iran, and extensive consultations took place. They came to the realization that failing to accord Iran the respect it is due would jeopardize their own security and development.
It is evident that Iran-Arab relations have shifted significantly compared to the pre-war era. There is no longer any scope for them to align with Iran's adversaries or to provide their territories as bases for US military deployments.
The most challenging aspect is that one can no longer expect to avoid military tensions while simultaneously cooperating with Israel—a nation actively conspiring against Iran's national security. Security must be shared by all, or by none; everyone has now reached this conclusion. I view this as the dawn of a new era for regional cooperation and a new security architecture.
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