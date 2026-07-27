ETV Bharat / international

1 Killed In Communal Clash In Nepal's India-Bordering Sunsari; Restrictive Orders Imposed

FILE - A man walks past as Nepal's national flag flies at half-mast in Kathmandu FILE - A man walks past as Nepal's national flag flies at half-mast in Kathmandu ( AFP )

Kathmandu: One person was killed and several others, including security personnel, were injured in a communal clash in Nepal's Sunsari district, bordering India, prompting authorities to impose indefinite restrictive orders in parts of the area from Monday.

According to the District Administration Office, Sunsari, the prohibitory orders took effect from 7:00 am and cover five market areas in the district, located in the Koshi province. The restrictions will remain in force until further notice.

Under the prohibitory orders, gatherings of more than four people, demonstrations, public meetings and sit-ins have been banned in the affected areas.