People In Portugal Left Without Water And Electricity After Storm Kristin

Lisbon: Storm Kristin has claimed five lives and left nearly 450,000 clients without power on Thursday, more than 24 hours after it barrelled through central and northern Portugal, authorities said.

The storm brought heavy downpours and strong winds, reaching speeds of up to 178 kmh (110 mph), on the night from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The fifth victim, whose death was announced on Thursday, was a 34-year-old man who died in the centre of the country "as a result of the severe weather," according to civil protection officials, who did not provide details.

Almost 450,000 customers were still without power early Thursday, mainly in the centre of the country, according to E-redes, the electricity distribution network operator.

The majority were in the Leiria district in central Portugal, where the storm knocked down poles and high-voltage lines.