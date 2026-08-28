ETV Bharat / international

People From More Than 30 Countries Are Missing After The Flash Floods In Nepal And China

People walk past damage in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. ( AP )

Catastrophic flash floods in a border area of China and Nepal have killed at least 359 people and left more than 1,400 people missing as of Thursday. Many were foreigners in the area for trekking, guided tours or a pilgrimage to a sacred Hindu site.

The number of missing from Wednesday's disaster may vary across agencies because of differences in how they collected data, when it was reported and how it was verified, as well as gaps in coordination between those assembling data and those conducting rescue efforts in the affected area.

A look at how multiple countries have been affected:

Nepal

Nepal’s disaster management authority said the death toll has risen to 359, with 910 people, including 517 foreign nationals, still missing. The authority added that 50 foreigners have been rescued by air so far.

Local reports cited the National Emergency Operation Centre as saying Thursday the missing included 113 Nepali tourists, 85 security personnel from the army and police, as well as 161 residents from the Rasuwa district and one from the Nuwakot district.

China

State media reported that at least three people died and 558 were missing in Gyirong County, Tibet. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that 260 of the 558 missing people were foreigners. In addition, nearly 100 Chinese citizens were missing on the Nepal side, China’s foreign ministry said.

India

India's External Affairs Ministry said 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable. They included 73 people who were working on a power project. Nepal officials have said many Indian tourists were on pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a sacred site for Hindus.

United States

The U.S. State Department said 90 Americans were unaccounted for in China and Nepal. It said it was not aware of any U.S. deaths. Three Americans have been rescued.

Malaysia

The board said 51 Malaysians were missing.

Ukraine

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said that 55 Ukrainians are missing. The number includes two tourist groups of 47 and seven people, in addition to one Ukrainian woman traveling with a foreign tour group, the ministry said.

Australia

The Australian government said 39 Australians were missing.

Britain

The board said 33 of the missing were from Britain.

Canada

Nepal's tourism board said 25 of the missing were from Canada.

South Korea

South Korean government officials said nine citizens working on building a hydropower plant in Nepal were missing.