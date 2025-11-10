ETV Bharat / international

'People Against Tariffs Are Fools': Trump Promises $2,000 Dividend Per Person For Americans

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his tariff policy, calling opponents of the measure "fools," and promised a "dividend of at least $2,000 (Rs 1.77 lakh) a person to everyone, excluding the "high income people".

"People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, asserting that the United States has become "the richest, most respected country in the world, with almost no inflation, and a record stock market price.

He claimed that the US is "taking in trillions of dollars" from tariffs, which he said would allow the US to "soon begin paying down our enormous debt, $37 trillion."

Trump added that record investments were flowing into the country, with "plants and factories going up all over the place," and further mentioned that a "dividend of at least $2,000 a person (not including high-income people!) will be paid to everyone," though no further details about the proposed payout were provided.