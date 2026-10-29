ETV Bharat / international

Pentagon Watchdog Tells Lawmakers It Won't Investigate Starlink Slowdowns To Ukraine

(L-R) US President-elect Donald Trump, singer Kid Rock and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attend UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York, on November 16, 2024. ( AP )

Washington: The Pentagon's watchdog is refusing a bipartisan request to investigate recent disruptions to Starlink and Starshield satellite internet service to Ukraine, raising concerns among lawmakers that the military and even its independent inspector general are reluctant to confront the influence that SpaceX chief Elon Musk has over defense communications.

A bipartisan group of senators asked the Pentagon inspector general to investigate after Ukrainian officials reported this month that their connection speeds were being throttled to the Musk-made Starlink service and its military-grade version, Starshield. They are critical to Ukraine’s wartime connectivity, and officials there said the restrictions impeded the ability to intercept fast-moving Russian attack drones.

In a response dated Tuesday and obtained by The Associated Press, the Pentagon watchdog told the group of nine lawmakers — four Republicans and five Democrats — that their concerns are better answered by the Air Force.

That is being seen as the inspector general's refusal to investigate Musk and Starlink, despite being well-positioned to do so, according to a congressional aide familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive issue.

“It is concerning that the Inspector General has apparently decided not to investigate satellite communication disruptions that Ukraine relies on to protect its civilians,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who signed the initial letter, said in a statement to the AP.

Shaheen added that “the Trump Administration and SpaceX have provided conflicting accounts of what led to those disruptions” and that “there must be an independent accounting and review to determine responsibility and prevent this from happening in the future.”

The lack of answers raises questions about the amount of power that Musk, an ally of President Donald Trump, has over the critical communication system. The congressional aide said concerns on Capitol Hill over Musk’s control of Starlink go back years and were part of the reason for the creation of Starshield, the military-facing version.

Questions abound about who authorized the slowdown

When asked about the slowdown, the Trump administration has offered confusing and at times contradictory explanations for who was behind the decision.

Musk acknowledged this past weekend that SpaceX had throttled Starlink in Ukraine, accusing the country of violating its terms of service, which Ukrainian officials denied. But Musk maintained that the U.S. government controlled whatever changes happened with Starshield. Trump has said he didn’t order any restrictions, while Vice President JD Vance has hinted at White House coordination with Musk.