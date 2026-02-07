ETV Bharat / international

Pentagon To Cut Academic Ties With Harvard: Statement

Washington: The Pentagon is to cut all academic ties with Harvard University, ending military education, fellowships and certificate programs, it said in a statement on Friday. The move is the latest in the Trump administration's battle with Harvard over claims that the Ivy League institution promotes "woke" ideology.

"For too long, this department has sent our best and brightest officers to Harvard, hoping the university would better understand and appreciate our warrior class," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in the statement.

"Instead, too many of our officers came back looking too much like Harvard -- heads full of globalist and radical ideologies that do not improve our fighting ranks."

The Pentagon said the severance of ties would begin in the 2026-2027 school year, with military personnel attending classes able to finish their studies. In a separate post on X using his preferred term for the Department of Defense, Hegseth said: "Harvard is woke; The War Department is not."

Hegseth said the Pentagon would review its ties with all Ivy League colleges for military training and education. "The goal is to determine whether or not they actually deliver cost-effective strategic education for future senior leaders when compared to, say, public universities and our military graduate programs," he said.