Pentagon Prepares For Weeks Of Ground Operations In Iran: Post
Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted the US "can achieve all of our objectives without ground troops," but the Post said planning is advanced.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 9:29 AM IST
New Delhi: The Pentagon is preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran, as thousands of US soldiers and Marines arrive in the Middle East for what could become a dangerous new phase of the war should US President Donald Trump choose to escalate, US media has reported.
Any potential ground operation would fall short of a full-scale invasion and could instead involve raids by a mix of Special Operations forces and conventional infantry, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, quoting officials on the condition of anonymity.
Such a mission could expose US personnel to an array of threats, including Iranian drones and missiles, ground fire and improvised explosives, the report noted, adding the Trump administration in recent days has vacillated between declaring that the war is winding down and threatening to amplify it.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted on Friday the United States "can achieve all of our objectives without ground troops," but the Post said planning is advanced, with one official saying: "This is not last-minute planning."
Bolstering the claim, the US Central Command announced that a task force of 3,500 marines and sailors had arrived in the Middle East. "US Sailors and Marines aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the US Central Command area of responsibility, March 27," CENTCOM said in a brief post on social media platform X on Saturday.
U.S. Sailors and Marines aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 27. The America-class amphibious assault ship serves as the flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group / 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit composed of about… pic.twitter.com/JFWiPBbkd2— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 28, 2026
The USS Tripoli, an amphibious assault ship, as well as the elements from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit that are aboard, are based in Japan. They were conducting exercises in the area around Taiwan when it was ordered to the Middle East almost two weeks ago.
US Central Command said that in addition to the Marines, the Tripoli also brings transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault assets to the region. The USS Boxer and two other ships, along with another Marine Expeditionary Unit, have also been ordered to the region from San Diego.
Read More:
Story Is Ahead Of The War: How Narrative Is Defining US-Iran Confrontation