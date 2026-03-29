ETV Bharat / international

Pentagon Prepares For Weeks Of Ground Operations In Iran: Post

New Delhi: The Pentagon is preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran, as thousands of US soldiers and Marines arrive in the Middle East for what could become a dangerous new phase of the war should US President Donald Trump choose to escalate, US media has reported.

Any potential ground operation would fall short of a full-scale invasion and could instead involve raids by a mix of Special Operations forces and conventional infantry, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, quoting officials on the condition of anonymity.

Such a mission could expose US personnel to an array of threats, including Iranian drones and missiles, ground fire and improvised explosives, the report noted, adding the Trump administration in recent days has vacillated between declaring that the war is winding down and threatening to amplify it.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted on Friday the United States "can achieve all of our objectives without ground troops," but the Post said planning is advanced, with one official saying: "This is not last-minute planning."